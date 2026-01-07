Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman has been bought by the Pakistan Super League (PSL) just a few days after his controversial removal from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, with the Pakistan Cricket Board taking the opportunity to upgrade its T20 league.​

The aftermath of IPL

KKR had purchased Mustafizur for Rs 9.2 crore in the IPL auction, but heavy backlash from Indian politicians and religious groups over the oppression of Hindus in Bangladesh forced the BCCI to tell the franchise to release him on January 3. The board established “recent developments” as a reason for his unceremonious departure amid boycott calls against KKR and co-owner Shah Rukh Khan.​

PSL’s warm welcome

PSL’s social media account officially announced his inclusion in the HBL PSL 11 draft pool, saying: “Batters had better shake down carefully… It’s going to Fizz in the #NewEra. “Mustafizur Rahman joins HBL PSL 11!” The southpaw, who last represented the Qalandars in the league (4 wickets in 5 matches) eight years back, returns when the need for T20 specialists is at its peak.

Wider tensions

Bangladesh struck back by prohibiting IPL telecasts and suggesting that the T20 World Cup 2026 matches be shifted from India to Sri Lanka on security grounds. A sequence of such actions would eventually lead Pakistan to a situation where it could attract players lost in the diplomatic tensions between India and Bangladesh when PSL 11, starting on March 23 with the introduction of two new teams, overlaps with the timing of the IPL.

Future

Mustafizur will surely be one of the leading picks at the draft on January 21, thereby possibly leading to a situation where geopolitical conflicts will affect the markets of T20 players and league rivalry.