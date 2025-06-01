IPL Eliminator: Rahul Tewatia’s Abuse Backfires, Jasprit Bumrah Retorts with ‘Mere Ko Mat Bolna’

While the match stayed tense till the final over, a fiery exchange between Jasprit Bumrah and Rahul Tewatia became a talking point.

Mumbai Indians defeated Gujarat Titans by 20 runs in a high-pressure Eliminator at Mullanpur on Friday. The win kept MI’s IPL 2025 campaign alive and ended GT’s journey in the tournament.

While the match stayed tense till the final over, a fiery exchange between Jasprit Bumrah and Rahul Tewatia became a talking point.

Tewatia’s Remark Draws Bumrah’s Attention

The incident happened in the 18th over of the chase.

Tewatia had earlier hit Bumrah for a six. But the MI pacer struck back with a dot ball and a single, regaining control.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

As the over continued, Tewatia appeared to mutter something to himself after missing a delivery.

Bumrah turned around, clearly not pleased, and stared at Tewatia.

“Mere Ko Mat Bolna (Don’t say this to me),” he said, assuming the words were aimed at him.

Tewatia was quick to clarify.

“Bhai Tere Ko Nahi Bol Raha Tha, Khud Ko Bol Raha Tha (I wasn’t saying it to you, I was saying it to myself).”

Bumrah then smiled and gestured with his hand, bringing an end to the brief tension.

GT’s Recovery Led by Sudharsan and Mendis

Gujarat had a nightmare start to their run chase.

Skipper Shubman Gill was dismissed for just one run in the very first over by Trent Boult. GT found themselves at 3 for 1 in only four balls.

Sai Sudharsan and Kusal Mendis then built a solid partnership.

They attacked Boult in the third over, hitting three sixes and relieving some of the pressure.

However, MI’s bowlers stayed composed and continued to tighten the screws.

MI Seal the Win in Final Overs

GT needed 45 runs from the last three overs.

Bumrah came in for a crucial over. Tewatia kept the fight going by stepping across and smashing him for a six.

Nine runs came from that over, which left GT needing 36 from the final 12 balls.

Boult began the next over with the wicket of Sherfane Rutherford, who had scored 24 off 15 balls with four boundaries.

GT was then 193 for 5 in 18.1 overs.

Boult continued with accurate yorkers, although Shahrukh Khan managed to hit a six off the final delivery.

Gujarat still needed 24 runs from the last over, which proved too much.

With this win, MI advanced to the next knockout match and will face Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad on June 1. The winner will play Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final on June 3.

ALSO READ: RCB Drama: AB De Villiers Reveals Broken Promise To Virat Kohli, Blames Circumstances