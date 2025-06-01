Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, June 1, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • IPL Eliminator: Rahul Tewatia’s Abuse Backfires, Jasprit Bumrah Retorts with ‘Mere Ko Mat Bolna’

IPL Eliminator: Rahul Tewatia’s Abuse Backfires, Jasprit Bumrah Retorts with ‘Mere Ko Mat Bolna’

While the match stayed tense till the final over, a fiery exchange between Jasprit Bumrah and Rahul Tewatia became a talking point.

IPL Eliminator: Rahul Tewatia’s Abuse Backfires, Jasprit Bumrah Retorts with ‘Mere Ko Mat Bolna’

IPL Eliminator: Rahul Tewatia's Abuse Backfires, Jasprit Bumrah Retorts with 'Mere Ko Mat Bolna'


Mumbai Indians defeated Gujarat Titans by 20 runs in a high-pressure Eliminator at Mullanpur on Friday. The win kept MI’s IPL 2025 campaign alive and ended GT’s journey in the tournament.

While the match stayed tense till the final over, a fiery exchange between Jasprit Bumrah and Rahul Tewatia became a talking point.

Tewatia’s Remark Draws Bumrah’s Attention

The incident happened in the 18th over of the chase.

Tewatia had earlier hit Bumrah for a six. But the MI pacer struck back with a dot ball and a single, regaining control.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

As the over continued, Tewatia appeared to mutter something to himself after missing a delivery.

Bumrah turned around, clearly not pleased, and stared at Tewatia.

“Mere Ko Mat Bolna (Don’t say this to me),” he said, assuming the words were aimed at him.

Tewatia was quick to clarify.

“Bhai Tere Ko Nahi Bol Raha Tha, Khud Ko Bol Raha Tha (I wasn’t saying it to you, I was saying it to myself).”

Bumrah then smiled and gestured with his hand, bringing an end to the brief tension.

GT’s Recovery Led by Sudharsan and Mendis

Gujarat had a nightmare start to their run chase.

Skipper Shubman Gill was dismissed for just one run in the very first over by Trent Boult. GT found themselves at 3 for 1 in only four balls.

Sai Sudharsan and Kusal Mendis then built a solid partnership.

They attacked Boult in the third over, hitting three sixes and relieving some of the pressure.

However, MI’s bowlers stayed composed and continued to tighten the screws.

MI Seal the Win in Final Overs

GT needed 45 runs from the last three overs.

Bumrah came in for a crucial over. Tewatia kept the fight going by stepping across and smashing him for a six.

Nine runs came from that over, which left GT needing 36 from the final 12 balls.

Boult began the next over with the wicket of Sherfane Rutherford, who had scored 24 off 15 balls with four boundaries.

GT was then 193 for 5 in 18.1 overs.

Boult continued with accurate yorkers, although Shahrukh Khan managed to hit a six off the final delivery.

Gujarat still needed 24 runs from the last over, which proved too much.

With this win, MI advanced to the next knockout match and will face Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad on June 1. The winner will play Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final on June 3.

ALSO READ: RCB Drama: AB De Villiers Reveals Broken Promise To Virat Kohli, Blames Circumstances

 

Filed under

ipl Jasprit Bumrah Rahul Tewatia

newsx

Former England Captain Reveals Why He Doesn’t Want RCB To Win IPL Title: ‘He’ll Be...
Amit Shah addressed a Vij

‘Mamata Banerjee Govt Turned Bengal Into A Hub of Infiltration, Violence and Corruption’: Amit Shah...
newsx

IPL Eliminator: Rahul Tewatia’s Abuse Backfires, Jasprit Bumrah Retorts with ‘Mere Ko Mat Bolna’
Russian authorities said

Explosions Caused Deadly Train Crashes in Bryansk and Kursk Regions, Russia Says
newsx

RCB Drama: AB De Villiers Reveals Broken Promise To Virat Kohli, Blames Circumstances
Hours after taking a dip

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Vows To Clean Yamuna, Seeks Blessings After Ganga Dip
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Former England Captain Reveals Why He Doesn’t Want RCB To Win IPL Title: ‘He’ll Be Unbearable’

Former England Captain Reveals Why He Doesn’t Want RCB To Win IPL Title: ‘He’ll Be...

‘Mamata Banerjee Govt Turned Bengal Into A Hub of Infiltration, Violence and Corruption’: Amit Shah as He Vows to End TMC Rule in State

‘Mamata Banerjee Govt Turned Bengal Into A Hub of Infiltration, Violence and Corruption’: Amit Shah...

Explosions Caused Deadly Train Crashes in Bryansk and Kursk Regions, Russia Says

Explosions Caused Deadly Train Crashes in Bryansk and Kursk Regions, Russia Says

RCB Drama: AB De Villiers Reveals Broken Promise To Virat Kohli, Blames Circumstances

RCB Drama: AB De Villiers Reveals Broken Promise To Virat Kohli, Blames Circumstances

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Vows To Clean Yamuna, Seeks Blessings After Ganga Dip

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Vows To Clean Yamuna, Seeks Blessings After Ganga Dip

Entertainment

Happy Gilmore 2: Netflix Drops Trailer At Tudum, Fans Go Wild, Watch

Happy Gilmore 2: Netflix Drops Trailer At Tudum, Fans Go Wild, Watch

Squid Game Season 3 Trailer Unleashed: A Darker, Deadlier Endgame Begins

Squid Game Season 3 Trailer Unleashed: A Darker, Deadlier Endgame Begins

Who Was Valerie Mahaffey? Emmy-Winning Actress Dies At 71 After Cancer Battle

Who Was Valerie Mahaffey? Emmy-Winning Actress Dies At 71 After Cancer Battle

Wednesday Season 2: Lady Gaga Joins The Mayhem, First 6 Minutes Leave Fans Stunned

Wednesday Season 2: Lady Gaga Joins The Mayhem, First 6 Minutes Leave Fans Stunned

‘Ab Iske Baad Mujhe Kuch Nahi Karna’: Is Aamir Khan Planning To Retire After Releasing His Dream Project Mahabharat?

‘Ab Iske Baad Mujhe Kuch Nahi Karna’: Is Aamir Khan Planning To Retire After Releasing

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth