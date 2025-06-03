IPL Final: Phil Salt Takes Screamer, Kohli Reacts Emotionally as PBKS Crumble

In a thrilling finale of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Ahmedabad on Tuesday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru put up a gritty fight to post 190/9 on the board against Punjab Kings.

In a thrilling finale of the 18th edition of the IPL, RCB put up a gritty fight to post 190/9 on the board against Punjab Kings.

In a thrilling finale of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Ahmedabad on Tuesday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru put up a gritty fight to post 190/9 on the board against Punjab Kings. Despite a fiery finish by Jitesh Sharma and a steady innings from Virat Kohli, late breakthroughs from Punjab’s pace duo Arshdeep Singh and Kyle Jamieson denied Bengaluru a bigger total in the high-stakes title match.

Early Spark from Salt

After being asked to bat first, Bengaluru came out swinging. Arshdeep Singh opened the attack for Punjab with a short-ball strategy, but Phil Salt was quick to take him on. In the very first over, Salt sent the ball sailing over long leg for a six and followed it up with a four off a swivel shot that fell just short of the boundary before bouncing across.

Bengaluru had 13 runs on the board by the end of the first over, with Salt making his intentions clear. But his aggressive streak didn’t last long. In the next over, the English batter tried to go big against Jamieson but didn’t get enough distance. Punjab skipper Shreyas Iyer made no mistake under the high ball, and Salt had to walk back after a quick-fire 16.

Bengaluru Steady in the Powerplay

Despite the early blow, Bengaluru kept the scoreboard ticking. With a few well-placed boundaries, they ended the powerplay at a promising 55/1. Mayank Agarwal, who looked to build a solid partnership with Kohli, perished soon after. Trying to take on Punjab’s lead spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, Agarwal mistimed a shot and found Arshdeep in the deep, ending his 24-run knock.

Kohli Anchors as Patidar Takes Risks

Virat Kohli, who had been holding one end firm, teamed up with Rajat Patidar to build a crucial middle-order stand. Patidar took the attacking route, while Kohli rotated the strike and picked gaps. Patidar’s aggression paid off briefly, but his luck ran out in the 11th over when Jamieson trapped him LBW for 26 off 16. Patidar tried to create room across the crease but missed the ball completely and didn’t bother with a review.

A Twist in the Middle Overs

Liam Livingstone joined Kohli and the pair launched a counterattack against Chahal, taking 14 runs from one of his overs. However, just as RCB looked set for a late flourish, Kohli’s top edge off Azmatullah Omarzai ended his innings at 43 from 35 balls — a composed knock that lacked the final flourish he’d hoped for.

The dismissal swung the momentum back in Punjab’s favour.

Jitesh Sharma’s Late Onslaught

With the overs running out, Jitesh Sharma stepped up. In the 17th over, he smashed back-to-back sixes off Jamieson, injecting fresh energy into the innings. But Jamieson wasn’t done yet — he trapped Livingstone LBW for 25, halting Bengaluru’s charge once again.

There was more drama as Romario Shepherd survived a scare when substitute fielder Praveen Dubey dropped a high slog. Jitesh’s cameo came to an end at 24 from just 10 balls after Vijaykumar Vyshak bowled him out — a knock that brought the crowd to life, even if briefly.

Death Overs Collapse

In the penultimate over, Shepherd cracked a four and then a towering six to lift RCB’s hopes of touching the 200-mark. But Arshdeep, returning for the final over, nailed a pinpoint yorker that trapped Shepherd in front.

Krunal Pandya followed soon after, miscuing one to Shreyas Iyer. Arshdeep ended the innings on a high, claiming Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s wicket as Bengaluru fell just short of the 200-run barrier, finishing at 190/9.

Bowling Brilliance from Punjab

Punjab’s bowlers kept their cool under pressure. Arshdeep Singh’s short-ball tactics upfront and deadly yorkers at the end earned him 3/40, while Kyle Jamieson’s consistent pace and bounce saw him return with 3/48. Chahal and Omarzai also chipped in with key breakthroughs at just the right moments.

With a challenging but chaseable target of 191, all eyes will now turn to Punjab’s batting unit as they look to lift their maiden IPL trophy. For Bengaluru, the score is competitive — but will it be enough in a final?