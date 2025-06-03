IPL Final: RCB Claimed The IPL Title After 18 Years

After nearly two decades of waiting, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have finally claimed their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title — and what a moment it was. Emotions were running high as RCB ended an 18-year-long title drought with a thrilling win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2025 final.

Virat Kohli, who has been with the team since the league’s inception in 2008, was seen in tears after the final ball, soaking in a victory that had eluded the franchise for so long.

A Fighting Total and a Brilliant Bowling Display

RCB batted first and posted 190 for 9 in their 20 overs. It wasn’t the kind of huge total usually expected in a final, but it turned out to be more than enough thanks to a strong performance with the ball.

Virat Kohli once again led from the front with the bat, scoring 43 off 35 deliveries. His steady innings set the foundation for the middle order, but wickets kept falling at regular intervals, preventing RCB from completely taking off. Still, they managed to push past the 190 mark.

Punjab Kings Fall Short in the Chase

When PBKS came out to chase the target, they were never quite in the game. The required run rate began to rise after the halfway point, and their batters simply couldn’t keep up. Big shots were few and far between, and by the time the death overs arrived, the pressure had already piled on.

Krunal Pandya played a key role with the ball in the middle overs, keeping the scoring tight and picking up crucial wickets. His spell made all the difference, stopping PBKS from building momentum when they needed it most.

A Final Between Familiar Foes

This final was the fourth meeting between RCB and PBKS this season. RCB had already defeated them twice, including in Qualifier 1. PBKS had managed to win once earlier in the group stage, so they were definitely hungry for revenge in the big game.

After losing Qualifier 1, PBKS had to take the longer route to the final, beating Mumbai Indians in a high-stakes Eliminator. Captain Shreyas Iyer starred in that match with a gutsy unbeaten 87 that pulled Punjab over the line. But against RCB in the final, his team couldn’t find the same rhythm.

Team Selections and Key Players

There was a lot of speculation around team selection going into the match. RCB were unsure about the fitness of power-hitter Tim David, while PBKS had to decide between Harpreet Brar and Yuzvendra Chahal, who was returning to the side but didn’t look his best in the Eliminator against MI.

In the end, it was RCB’s bowlers who stole the spotlight. They kept things tight and didn’t let PBKS’ big hitters take control of the game. Despite not having the most dominant batting performance, RCB’s total proved to be more than enough.

An Emotional Win for the RCB Family

As soon as the final wicket fell and the title was sealed, emotions poured out. Virat Kohli, who has given his heart and soul to the franchise over the years, was visibly emotional, holding back tears as the team celebrated around him.

Fans across the world erupted in joy. Social media was flooded with messages of congratulations and celebration, many of them centered around Kohli, who had come so close so many times before.

What’s Next?

The win marks a historic moment not just for RCB but for the IPL itself. One of the league’s most followed teams has finally broken the jinx and lifted the trophy that’s been out of reach for far too long.

RCB’s loyal fanbase, who have stood by the team through thick and thin, now have a championship to celebrate. And for Virat Kohli and the rest of the squad, it’s a moment they’ll never forget.

As the celebrations continue, the post-match interviews and reactions will surely reveal just how much this win means to the players, the franchise, and the fans who’ve waited 18 long years to finally say it: RCB are champions.

