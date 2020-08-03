BCCI sources have confirmed that the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League will commence from September19 in 3 UAE cities, Dubai, Abu Shabi, and Sharjah; evening matches to begin and wound up early as tournament to continue for longer than usual.

The finals of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will be played on November 10, the sources within the BCCI confirmed on Sunday.

The IPL’s governing council met earlier today, and it has also been decided that the evening matches will start at 7:30 pm, half an hour earlier than usual.

Jay Shah, the secretary of BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) and Arun Dhumal, treasurer of BCCI did not attend the IPL’s governing council meeting.

“The tournament will run for 51 days, usually the IPL should go on for 49 days as per the constitution, however in the meeting it has been decided that we will go to Supreme Court for conducting the IPL in 51 days,” sources within the BCCI told ANI.

“As the tournament is running for 51 days, we will get the chance to play fewer doubleheaders, there would be just 10 double headers, evening matches will start at 7:30 and the afternoon matches will start at 3:30. The matches will be played across three venues at Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah as travelling here by road is easier and bio-secure environment can be maintained,” he added.

The IPL’s governing council also confirmed that Women’s IPL will also go on and four teams would be participating in it.

“When it comes to women’s IPL, there would be four teams and the matches would be played at the time of playoffs for men’s IPL,” the source said.

The source within the BCCI also said that the governing council would be meeting again to discuss the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for all the franchises that need to be followed in the IPL.

The governing council meeting discussed the quarantine measures along with the standard operating procedures (SOP), bio bubble training facilities, stay and travel of the players.

Issues related to the broadcaster, shifting, and scheduling of the tournament, and DXB app to be downloaded for players and other officials were also discussed as well.

A few days earlier, the IPL Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel had confirmed that the 13th edition of the mega event will commence on September 19 in the UAE.

This year’s IPL was slated to commence from March 29 but the tournament was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) had also confirmed receiving the official Letter of Intent from the BCCI to host the 2020 edition of the IPL.

