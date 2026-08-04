IPL in Australia? Cricket Australia Makes Big Offer to BCCI to Host Indian Premier League Matches Down Under

Can IPL Be Played in Australia? Cricket Australia (CA) has expressed its willingness to host Indian Premier League (IPL) matches in Australia in the future, signalling a major step in the growing commercial relationship between Australian and Indian cricket. While there are no formal plans yet, CA’s openness comes shortly after it was confirmed that the opening game of the 2026-27 Big Bash League (BBL) season between Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers will be played in Chennai, marking the first official BBL fixture to be staged outside Australia.

The proposal highlights the strengthening ties between the two cricket boards as they continue exploring new opportunities to expand the game’s global reach. Although the possibility remains at a discussion stage, Cricket Australia’s stance has already generated significant interest among cricket fans and stakeholders.

Why is Cricket Australia Open to Hosting IPL Matches?

“Australian Cricket works collaboratively with all our ICC partners including India for the good of the game. We acknowledge the strong economic impact India has on cricket and how the Indian team’s touring schedule, particularly, benefits other ICC member nations through increased broadcast revenue,” Cricket Australia Spokesperson said while speaking to India Today.

What About the Ashes in India?

Cricket Australia also clarified speculation surrounding the possibility of staging the historic 150th anniversary Ashes Test in India. Earlier, CA chief executive Todd Greenberg had suggested during the BBC’s Stumped podcast that the board would be willing to consider innovative ideas.

However, a Cricket Australia spokesperson later clarified that the topic was raised by the podcast host and that there are currently no plans to move the iconic Ashes contest outside Australia or England.

Michael Atherton Opposes Ashes Move

Former England captain Michael Atherton has strongly opposed the idea of staging an Ashes Test in India. He argued that one of cricket’s oldest and most prestigious rivalries should remain exclusively between England and Australia, warning that taking the fixture elsewhere would dilute its tradition and historical significance.