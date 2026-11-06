IPL Mega Auction: Top Stars Demand Whopping Rs 40 Crore Retention Fee From Franchises Ahead Of Big Reshuffle – Report

IPL 2028 Mega Auction: Several top Indian Premier League players have reportedly quoted an eye-catching Rs 40 crore as their desired retention fee ahead of the next mega auction. If franchises agree to these demands, it could mark an unprecedented development in the league’s salary structure and create fresh challenges for team managements.

With the IPL 2027 mini-auction approaching, franchises have started planning their squad combinations. However, the bigger financial battle is expected ahead of the IPL 2028 mega auction, which is likely to take place in December 2027.

IPL Players Demand Rs 40 Crore Retention Fee: Report

According to a Cricbuzz report, some top-tier players have communicated to their respective franchises that they would prefer to continue with their existing teams if offered Rs 40 crore as a retention fee.

The report further suggests that more players could consider similar demands, particularly those confident of attracting massive bids if they enter the auction pool.

A Rs 40 crore deal would be unprecedented in IPL history. Currently, Rishabh Pant holds the record for the highest auction price after Lucknow Super Giants bought him for Rs 27 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction.

IPL 2028 Mega Auction Purse Could Increase To Rs 150 Crore

The reported retention demands could become particularly interesting if the franchise purse increases as expected.

Currently, all 10 IPL teams operate with a total auction purse of Rs 120 crore. However, according to the report, the budget for the IPL 2028 mega auction could increase to approximately Rs 150 crore.

Despite the proposed increase, spending Rs 40 crore on an individual player would consume a significant portion of a franchise’s budget, potentially affecting its ability to assemble a balanced squad.

The IPL 2028 mega auction is expected to be held in December 2027.

IPL 2027 Auction: Retention Deadline Extended, Auction In Goa

Before the mega auction, franchises will participate in the IPL 2027 mini-auction, scheduled for December 16 in Goa.

The deadline for all 10 teams to submit their retention and release lists has reportedly been extended from November 15 to November 17.

After receiving the lists, the IPL will share the registered players’ pool with franchises. Teams will subsequently shortlist their preferred targets before the final auction list and player-set order are announced.

Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav Headline IPL 2027 Trades

Two significant player trades have already taken place ahead of the mini-auction.

Delhi Capitals have brought back former captain Rishabh Pant from Lucknow Super Giants, with left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav moving to LSG in exchange.

In another deal, Delhi Capitals traded fast bowler T Natarajan to Sunrisers Hyderabad and received leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari in return.

With the mini-auction approaching and the next mega auction on the horizon, franchises could face some major decisions. The reported Rs 40 crore retention demands may become one of the biggest talking points in the build-up to IPL 2028.