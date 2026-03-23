IPL Over PSL? PCB’s ‘No Salary Hike’ Row Pushes Overseas Cricketers Towards IPL, Mohsin Naqvi Warns of Legal Action | Report

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mahindra Thar Middle East tensions aiadmk 20-year-old stabbed 20 times Kalyani Priyadarshan modi CSK camp video viral Iran US War gold breaking news Maldives accident Germany ageing population air canada high octane fuel Pakistan Iran Strait of Hormuz news Mahindra Thar Middle East tensions aiadmk 20-year-old stabbed 20 times Kalyani Priyadarshan modi CSK camp video viral Iran US War gold breaking news Maldives accident Germany ageing population air canada high octane fuel Pakistan Iran Strait of Hormuz news Mahindra Thar Middle East tensions aiadmk 20-year-old stabbed 20 times Kalyani Priyadarshan modi CSK camp video viral Iran US War gold breaking news Maldives accident Germany ageing population air canada high octane fuel Pakistan Iran Strait of Hormuz news Mahindra Thar Middle East tensions aiadmk 20-year-old stabbed 20 times Kalyani Priyadarshan modi CSK camp video viral Iran US War gold breaking news Maldives accident Germany ageing population air canada high octane fuel Pakistan Iran Strait of Hormuz news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mahindra Thar Middle East tensions aiadmk 20-year-old stabbed 20 times Kalyani Priyadarshan modi CSK camp video viral Iran US War gold breaking news Maldives accident Germany ageing population air canada high octane fuel Pakistan Iran Strait of Hormuz news Mahindra Thar Middle East tensions aiadmk 20-year-old stabbed 20 times Kalyani Priyadarshan modi CSK camp video viral Iran US War gold breaking news Maldives accident Germany ageing population air canada high octane fuel Pakistan Iran Strait of Hormuz news Mahindra Thar Middle East tensions aiadmk 20-year-old stabbed 20 times Kalyani Priyadarshan modi CSK camp video viral Iran US War gold breaking news Maldives accident Germany ageing population air canada high octane fuel Pakistan Iran Strait of Hormuz news Mahindra Thar Middle East tensions aiadmk 20-year-old stabbed 20 times Kalyani Priyadarshan modi CSK camp video viral Iran US War gold breaking news Maldives accident Germany ageing population air canada high octane fuel Pakistan Iran Strait of Hormuz news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IPL Over PSL? PCB’s ‘No Salary Hike’ Row Pushes Overseas Cricketers Towards IPL, Mohsin Naqvi Warns of Legal Action | Report

IPL Over PSL? PCB’s ‘No Salary Hike’ Row Pushes Overseas Cricketers Towards IPL, Mohsin Naqvi Warns of Legal Action | Report

PSL 2026 in crisis: Cricketers demand pay hikes as venues are cut to two due to fuel shortages. PCB's Mohsin Naqvi warns of 3-year bans for players jumping to IPL.

IPL Over PSL? PCB’s ‘No Salary Hike’ Row Pushes Overseas Cricketers Towards IPL, Mohsin Naqvi Warns of Legal Action: Report
IPL Over PSL? PCB’s ‘No Salary Hike’ Row Pushes Overseas Cricketers Towards IPL, Mohsin Naqvi Warns of Legal Action: Report

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 23, 2026 18:01:03 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL Over PSL? PCB’s ‘No Salary Hike’ Row Pushes Overseas Cricketers Towards IPL, Mohsin Naqvi Warns of Legal Action | Report

PSL 2026: The 2026 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is turning into a logistical and contractual disaster very fast. Only a few days before the scheduled starting date, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced a drastic cut-back of the tournament. Initially, the league was to be held in six cities but now, due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia resulting in a petroleum crisis, the event will be limited to Karachi and Lahore only.

However, the fuel shortage is only one layer of the “muddy waters” the PCB is navigating. A more existential threat looms in the form of an escalating “salary row” and a direct clash with the Indian Premier League (IPL).

PSL Players Seek Hike

While the PCB has remained tight-lipped regarding the “open war” tensions with Afghanistan, the impact on the league’s roster is undeniable. According to a PTI report, several overseas players have begun demanding significant pay hikes above their agreed contract values. These participants cite heightened security concerns as the primary reason for the “risk premium” they are now requesting to play in Pakistan.

You Might Be Interested In

In fact, the board has insisted on a “no salary hike” policy, which has resulted in very noticeable exit. Several top international stars have already decided against it, as they prefer the more financially rewarding and secure atmosphere of the IPL, which is being played around the same time.

Naqvi Warns IPL Players

Faced with what the PCB views as a blatant breach of contract, Mohsin Naqvi has vowed to take legal action. The board is currently considering lengthening the punitive measures for players who leave the PSL for the IPL.

Last year, South Africa’s Corbin Bosch was given a one-year ban for a similar move by the PCB. However, the board has admitted in private that a one-year suspension does not have significant “punitive impact” because players go on to participate in other international leagues. As result, the board is currently considering two or three-year bans as way to have a stronger deterrent effect.

“The PCB is right now totally focused on hosting the PSL on schedule and have not decided on any course of action against overseas players who have pulled out for so-called personal reasons or have openly breached their PSL contracts to go to the IPL,” a source stated PTI. 

What is the Road Ahead For PSL 2026?

PCB is now thinking of leading the matter to the ICC to seek tougher framework which would compel players to honour league contracts.. But according to the critics, aggressive bans could be counter-productive, as they will make it tougher for the eight franchise owners to attract high-level international players in the coming drafts.

With IPL not only attracting top talents with big contracts but also the difference in finances and security between the two leagues are becoming quite glaring. For now, the PSL 2026 survives, but it will be a significantly thinned affair with a reduced overseas presence.

Read More: IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Issues Warning As Star Batter Bats At 241 Strike-Rate Ahead Of RCB vs SRH Clash— WATCH Video

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: IPL 2026IPL vs PSL ControversyMohsin NaqviPakistan Super LeaguePCBPSL 2026

RELATED News

IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Issues Warning As Star Batter Bats At 241 Strike-Rate Ahead Of RCB vs SRH Clash— WATCH Video

IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Wins Hearts! Thala Turns Baby-Sitter For Sarfaraz Khan’s Son— WATCH Video

IPL 2026 RCB vs MI: AB de Villiers Tests Jitesh Sharma on Tackling Jasprit Bumrah — ‘How Will You Counter Him?’

East Bengal vs Mohammedan SC Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

PSL 2026 Under Terror Threat? PCB On Alert as Foreign Players Warned; Bangladesh Stars’ Participation In Doubt Amid Security Concerns

LATEST NEWS

IPL Over PSL? PCB’s ‘No Salary Hike’ Row Pushes Overseas Cricketers Towards IPL, Mohsin Naqvi Warns of Legal Action | Report

Iran Clarifies No $2 Million Fee Is Being Charged On Vessels Crossing The Strait of Hormuz Amid Rising US Tensions: ‘Merely Reflect Personal Views Of People Not In Position’

What is a Guaranteed Return Insurance Plan?

Reclaiming the Creator’s Time: How Swift Reply Is Enabling Influencers to Focus on Growth

Realme Launches P4 Lite 5G With 144Hz Refresh Rate, Dimensity 6300 Chipset And 7,000mAh Massive Battery At Just Rs…

UPTET 2026 Notification Out: Check Registration, Exam Dates And Key Details Here

Who Is Laljit Singh Bhullar? Former AAP Minister Gets Arrested Amid Warehouse Suicide Controversy Of PWC Officer

Got Mesmerised With Hamza And Yalina’s Luxurious Lyari Bungalow In Dhurandhar 2? Breathaking Property Worth Rs.20 Crore’s Real Location Finally Revealed

Delhi DSSSB Recruitment 2026: Check Eligibility, Last Date and Apply Link

Mahindra Thar Facelift To Debut Soon: Roxx-Inspired Refreshed Design, 6-Speed Manual And Automatic Transmission, And Multiple Engine Options—Check All Details, Price, And Launch Timeline

IPL Over PSL? PCB’s ‘No Salary Hike’ Row Pushes Overseas Cricketers Towards IPL, Mohsin Naqvi Warns of Legal Action | Report

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL Over PSL? PCB’s ‘No Salary Hike’ Row Pushes Overseas Cricketers Towards IPL, Mohsin Naqvi Warns of Legal Action | Report

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL Over PSL? PCB’s ‘No Salary Hike’ Row Pushes Overseas Cricketers Towards IPL, Mohsin Naqvi Warns of Legal Action | Report
IPL Over PSL? PCB’s ‘No Salary Hike’ Row Pushes Overseas Cricketers Towards IPL, Mohsin Naqvi Warns of Legal Action | Report
IPL Over PSL? PCB’s ‘No Salary Hike’ Row Pushes Overseas Cricketers Towards IPL, Mohsin Naqvi Warns of Legal Action | Report
IPL Over PSL? PCB’s ‘No Salary Hike’ Row Pushes Overseas Cricketers Towards IPL, Mohsin Naqvi Warns of Legal Action | Report

QUICK LINKS