IPL Over PSL? PCB’s ‘No Salary Hike’ Row Pushes Overseas Cricketers Towards IPL, Mohsin Naqvi Warns of Legal Action | Report

PSL 2026: The 2026 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is turning into a logistical and contractual disaster very fast. Only a few days before the scheduled starting date, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced a drastic cut-back of the tournament. Initially, the league was to be held in six cities but now, due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia resulting in a petroleum crisis, the event will be limited to Karachi and Lahore only.

However, the fuel shortage is only one layer of the “muddy waters” the PCB is navigating. A more existential threat looms in the form of an escalating “salary row” and a direct clash with the Indian Premier League (IPL).



PSL Players Seek Hike

While the PCB has remained tight-lipped regarding the “open war” tensions with Afghanistan, the impact on the league’s roster is undeniable. According to a PTI report, several overseas players have begun demanding significant pay hikes above their agreed contract values. These participants cite heightened security concerns as the primary reason for the “risk premium” they are now requesting to play in Pakistan.

In fact, the board has insisted on a “no salary hike” policy, which has resulted in a very noticeable exit. Several top international stars have already decided against it, as they prefer the more financially rewarding and secure atmosphere of the IPL, which is being played around the same time.



Naqvi Warns IPL Players

Faced with what the PCB views as a blatant breach of contract, Mohsin Naqvi has vowed to take legal action. The board is currently considering lengthening the punitive measures for players who leave the PSL for the IPL.

Last year, South Africa’s Corbin Bosch was given a one-year ban for a similar move by the PCB. However, the board has admitted in private that a one-year suspension does not have a significant “punitive impact” because players go on to participate in other international leagues. As a result, the board is currently considering two or three-year bans as a way to have a stronger deterrent effect.

“The PCB is right now totally focused on hosting the PSL on schedule and have not decided on any course of action against overseas players who have pulled out for so-called personal reasons or have openly breached their PSL contracts to go to the IPL,” a source stated PTI.



What is the Road Ahead For PSL 2026?

PCB is now thinking of leading the matter to the ICC to seek a tougher framework which would compel players to honour league contracts.. But according to the critics, aggressive bans could be counter-productive, as they will make it tougher for the eight franchise owners to attract high-level international players in the coming drafts.

With IPL not only attracting top talents with big contracts but also the difference in finances and security between the two leagues are becoming quite glaring. For now, the PSL 2026 survives, but it will be a significantly thinned affair with a reduced overseas presence.

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