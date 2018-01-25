Young Indian sensations form the backbone of any Indian Premier League (IPL) side, with the 2018 mega auctions set to happen, we take a look at five uncapped Indian players you should keep a tab on in the auctions. Though the likes of Chris Gayle, Gautam Gambhir and Ben Stokes are set to headline the sale, these youngsters can be the best deals.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 auctions are set to take place in Bengaluru on January 27 and 28th. The franchises would like to make the most of the players sale and build a strong squad. This edition will also mark the return of the Chennai Super Kings and the Rajasthan Royals after serving 2 years of suspension each. The teams are geared up to rope in the best players when they sit down with strategies in their head. Some have already retained significant fire power through the retention event while some have saved maximum cash to have an edge in the upcoming mega auctions.

A total of 578 players will go under the hammer with 16 headlining the marquee list.The likes of Gautam Gambhir, Shikhar Dhawan, Ben Stokes have all opted for the elite Rs 2 crore slot, but it would also be imperative for the teams to go big on the local Indian talent which has always proved effective in the subcontinent conditions. Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mohammed Siraj and Mohit Sharma are some famous names who rose through the ranks of IPL.

Here we take a look at five uncapped players who can bag big money in the IPL auctions:

Ishan Kishan: The Indian U-19 setup has always produced some of the most prodigious players through the years. Last year it was this Ranchi lad who was brought by the Gujarat Lions after his impressive run in the U-19 World Cup where India finished as runners-up. He scored 277 runs in 11 matches for the Suresh Raina led outfit and put out some really impressive performances while cementing his place in the side.

Prithvi Shaw: He doesn’t need an introduction anymore. Known for his fearless style of batting, the current Indian U-19 skipper has got everything in him what it takes to be a successful IPL batsman. Most of you would remember Shaw as the 14-year-old boy who scored a staggering 546 runs in a school match which is a record in minor cricket. Currently showcasing his talent in the ongoing U-19 World Cup, Shaw will be one of the most sought-after talents in the auction pool. He also has a century to his name in his Ranji Trophy debut for Mumbai and has blasted five tons in 9 first-class games.

Basil Thampi: Thampi was a revelation for the Gujarat Lions in the Indian Premier League (IPL) He played 12 matches for them and picked 11 wickets at an economy close to 9. Considering it was his first season in the IPL and the pace and variation that he put out, he has a long way to go in Indian cricket. The Kerala pacer has been equally good in the first class circuit where he has picked 30 wickets in 17 games for his state side at an economy close to 3.50 which is amazing for a young prospect like him. After Gujarat, Chennai Super Kings can be landing the lad who has learned the tricks of trade under the experienced Suresh Raina.

Rahul Tripathi: The Pune cricketer who took the IPL by storm last year with his clean hitting on top. He opened the batting for RPSG through out the season and gathered 391 runs in 14 games at a decent average of close to 28. Idolising MS Dhoni as his inspiration, Tripathi can once again be fortunate to share the dressing room with him in the CSK dugout if the franchise, which has always preferred local talents go for him. He has not been on top of his game in his latest first class games, but his attacking prowess can not be denied. 554 runs in 31 games at an average close to 62 and a strike rate over 120 speaks a lot about the brilliant skills set he possesses.

Kamlesh Nagarkorti: Only a few Indian bowlers have managed to do what Nagarkoti did in New Zealand against Australia. The Rajasthan pacer clocked 150 kph in the game while scalping three wickets to help India register a comfortable victory. He will surely be keeping close tab of the IPL auctions from New Zealand as the teams would like to have a genuine pacer like him at their disposal. After producing one of his best special against the England U-19, Nagarkoti continued his phenomenal run in the U-19 World Cup and if continues to maintain his pace and line he will surely be on the radars of quite a few IPL sides.