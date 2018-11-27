Be it in terms of player earnings or media rights, IPL mints a lot of money for everyone involved. According to the latest reports in the global sports survey, it has been revealed that players playing in the IPL earn the most amount of money per match. However, they are still lagging behind leagues like NBA, EPL, NFL in terms of annual earnings.

The Indian Premier League has grown in leaps and bounds ever since it was launched in the year 2008. Apart from the fact that Chennai Super Kings, the most successful team of the franchise-based cricket league has successfully opened the new decade for it, every year financial deals knocked in the IPL leave everyone gasping. Be it in terms of player earnings or media rights, IPL mints a lot of money for everyone involved. According to the latest reports in the global sports survey, it has been revealed that players playing in the IPL earn the most amount of money per match. However, they are still lagging behind leagues like NBA, EPL, NFL in terms of annual earnings.

According to the reports published in the Guardian, the English Premier League which is popularly known as the Premier League still remains the most money minting leagues of all with the first-team players making about £2.99 million per year on an average. On the contrary, in the IPL the players make approximately about £274,624 per game and since the season lasts for only 14 games they out par those in the English top-flight by a whopping margin of £78,703. Players in the National Football League (NFL) earn about £138,354 per game.

The main difference between the IPL and other top sports league in the world is that the number of games a team plays in IPL is 14 which less than half of the number of games played in them. For instance, a number of games played in Premier League by a team for a season are 38. Not only that, the teams in the Premier Leagues play in European tournaments like the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and other championships in their respective countries like League Cup and FA Cup. However, annually the salaries earned by IPL is much less than A-list footballers in Europe.

When the IPL entered its 11th season, it experienced an unbelievable 19 per cent reaching a net worth of $6.3 billion.

