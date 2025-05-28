IPL Playoffs 2025 Full Schedule Out: RCB vs Punjab In Qualifier 1, Gujarat vs Mumbai In Eliminator – Dates, Venues For All Matches Inside

RCB beat LSG in a high-scoring chase to finish second in IPL 2025 standings. Punjab, Gujarat, and Mumbai also qualify for playoffs. Fixtures set for May 29 to June 3.

The final league match of the IPL 2025 season may not have had an impact on qualification, but it delivered high stakes and high drama. On Tuesday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), already in the playoffs, defeated the eliminated Lucknow Super Giants in a crucial tie that confirmed a top-two finish. The win now sets RCB up for a direct shot at the IPL 2025 final.

Chasing a challenging 228, RCB launched their innings with firepower from Virat Kohli, who smashed 54 off 30 balls, and Phil Salt, who added 30 off 19. Their 61-run partnership laid the foundation before stand-in captain Jitesh Sharma led from the front with a blazing 85. Alongside Mayank Agarwal, who contributed 41, the duo stitched an unbeaten 107-run fifth-wicket partnership that saw RCB over the line with eight balls to spare.

With this emphatic six-wicket win, RCB climbed to second place on the points table with 19 points—level with Punjab Kings, who topped the standings courtesy of a better net run rate. Gujarat Titans, with 18 points, finished third, while Mumbai Indians secured the final playoff spot with 16 points.

🗓️ IPL 2025 Playoff Fixtures Confirmed

RCB’s victory reshaped the playoff chart, and all four teams now know their opponents and venues for the final stage of the tournament. The high-voltage Qualifier 1 between Punjab Kings and RCB will take place on May 29 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh.

The Eliminator—featuring Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will be played the next day, May 30, at the same venue.

Qualifier 2, scheduled for June 1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, will pit the loser of Qualifier 1 against the winner of the Eliminator.

The grand IPL 2025 final is set for June 3, also at the Narendra Modi Stadium, bringing the season to a close at one of cricket’s grandest arenas.

IPL 2025 Playoffs Schedule:

Qualifier 1: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru – May 29, Chandigarh

Eliminator: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians – May 30, Chandigarh

Qualifier 2: Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator – June 1, Ahmedabad

Final: Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2 – June 3, Ahmedabad

