IPL Pressure Behind India’s Injury Crisis? BCCI CoE Blames Franchise Demands As 10 Players Under Rehab

The growing injury crisis surrounding the Indian men’s cricket team has put the spotlight on the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, with concerns now being raised over the workload faced by players during the Indian Premier League (IPL).

As many as 10 internationally capped Indian cricketers are currently undergoing rehabilitation at the CoE for injuries of varying severity. According to a report by news agency ANI, a source associated with the Bengaluru facility has attributed a significant part of the problem to the “franchise and financial pressures” surrounding the IPL.

The source alleged that some international players have continued playing despite carrying injuries during the lucrative T20 tournament, before subsequently reporting to the CoE for rehabilitation.

“Too much cricket. The human body has its load limits. Overuse and stress injuries, especially in older players, are unpredictable in terms of return to play. Players play through injuries during IPL due to franchise and financial pressures and then are dumped onto unsuspecting COE physios. The team physios and COE physios are competent and conscientious, and are keeping player safety as their top priority. This, of course, makes it difficult for selectors, coaches, and captains,” the quoted source said.

The CoE itself has come under scrutiny amid the increasing number of injuries and questions over its return-to-play protocols. Its communication with the BCCI selection committee has also attracted attention following the exclusion of Jasprit Bumrah and Sai Sudharsan from India’s Sri Lanka tour.

Both players had reportedly been considered for at least one of the two Tests before ultimately being ruled out, raising questions about the assessment and communication process between the medical team, selectors and team management.

VVS Laxman Defends BCCI Centre Of Excellence

Former India batter VVS Laxman, who heads the CoE on a two-year contract, has defended the facility and its work. The Sports Science department, meanwhile, has been without a permanent head since Nitin Patel left the position in March 2025.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia visited the Bengaluru facility on Sunday as the board seeks greater clarity over the recent injury spike.

Laxman insisted that the CoE’s responsibilities extend well beyond rehabilitation and rejected the idea of assigning blame for injuries.

“See, CoE is not just a rehab centre, but there are bigger roles to play for it in helping cricketers achieve excellence. So, we don’t like to use the term ‘blame’ (for injuries) because when you’re using that term, then you’re finding someone as a scapegoat,” Laxman said. “But there’s brilliant coordination between the CoE and the team management of both the teams (men and women) and the SSM staff of both the teams. So that communication is happening seamlessly.”

With India’s packed international calendar continuing, managing player workloads and ensuring transparent communication between franchises, medical teams and selectors could become increasingly important.