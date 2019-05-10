IPL 2019 Qualifier 2 CSK vs DC: The Delhi Capitals will take on Chennai Super Kings tonight at Visakhapatnam's YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium. The winner of tonight's match will meet Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League Finals on May 12, 2019.

Visakhapatnam’s YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium is all set to host another high-voltage match of the Indian Premier League 2019. Tonight, Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns againt Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the second qualifier and winner of tonight’s match will meet Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indian in the finals on Sunday. The match will commence at 7.30 pm tonight and toss will be performed 30 minutes before the play. MS Dhoni and Shreyas Iyar, both the skippers will be eyeing to win this crucial match. Delhi boys will be playing the IPL Qualifier after 7 years, whereas Yellow army, who holds a record of 7 final appearances, will be putting their best to set a date with MI. MS Dhoni has led team to 3-IPL title wins (2010, 2011 and 2018). In addition, the team has also bagged 2 Champions League Twenty 20 cups in 2010 and 2014.

The Delhi Capitals, who were earlier known as Delhi Daredevils, have changed their fate with name and jersey. Under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, DC youngsters have delivered their best and managed to surpass many teams studded with international stars. DC is right now on the seventh heaven after defeating SRH in the eliminators. Although it was a nail-biting final over win, Delhi Capitals crossed the winning line with 2 wickets and a ball to spare. The heroes for the match were Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant who tied the ball to the boundary rope.

Shaw took 38 balls to score a fiery-fifty, while Pant missed another quick half-century by a run. SRH had set a chasable target of 165 runs which was chased in the final over by Delhi batsmen. But it will be MS Dhoni standing in front of DC as a tough challenge.

Key players to watch out in DC vs CSK match:

MS Dhoni: Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahindra Singh Dhoni has 129 dismissals to his name— 91 catches and 38 stumps. He is only 2 dismissals behind Dinesh Karthik’s record of 131 dismissals. Captain cool has the ability to rescue his side from every unsounded situation.

Rishabh Pant: Left-hander Delhi boy has hit more than 450 runs for his side in 15 matches this year. He is the backbone of DC’s batting line up and a great finisher who can propel his side to achieve even gigantic totals. With Pant scoring, Delhi always has a strong possibility to win the game.

Prithvi Shaw: Opener and a great striker of the ball, Prithvi Shaw can provide a strong start to the post and chase big totals. The confidence he shows on the pitch against bowlers, even against the big names, makes him stand out of the line. In 15 matches, Shaw collected 348 runs for Delhi this year.

Harbhajan Singh: The Turbanator who can trap batsmen with his spinning balls is CSK’s one of the biggest weapons. Bhajji provides early wickets with a low economy rate. In his experience, Harbhajan has scalped many batsmen in his international career and can be the biggest hurdle for Delhi.

Imran Tahir: African leg-spinner who has knocked down 23 batsmen this year is just 2 wickets behind Krigso Rabada and is the second contender for Purple cap.

