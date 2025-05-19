Their record-breaking chase of 205 in just 19 overs was built on Sudharsan’s sensational 108 off 61 balls and Gill’s classy 93 off 53 deliveries — both their highest scores of the season.

IPL Record Broken: Gujarat Titans Become First Team to Chase 200+ Runs with 10 Wickets to Spare

In a jaw-dropping display of batting brilliance, Gujarat Titans stormed into IPL history by becoming the first team ever to chase down a target of 200 or more without losing a wicket. The milestone moment unfolded at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, as Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill stitched together a dream partnership that left Delhi Capitals with no answers.

Their record-breaking chase of 205 in just 19 overs was built on Sudharsan’s sensational 108 off 61 balls and Gill’s classy 93 off 53 deliveries — both their highest scores of the season.

Early Assault Sets the Tone

Delhi’s tactical move to open with a combination of spin and pace backfired almost immediately. Sudharsan took T Natarajan apart for 20 runs in a single over, peppering the fence with three fours and a six.

Axar Patel couldn’t find his rhythm either, giving away 23 runs in his first two overs. Gujarat Titans rocketed to 31 without loss in just two overs and looked completely in control early on.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

While Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman and Sri Lanka’s Dushmantha Chameera managed to apply some brakes with disciplined bowling, GT still coasted to 59 without loss by the end of the powerplay.

Vipraj Nigam and Kuldeep Yadav entered the attack in a bid to pull things back, but it only added to DC’s frustrations. Sudharsan survived two close calls, with Delhi burning both their reviews — one for a caught-behind and another for an LBW, both unsuccessfully.

Power Hitting in Tandem

Once Sudharsan reached his fifty with a boundary off Axar in the ninth over, Gill began to shift gears.

He launched into a barrage of sixes, slog-sweeping Axar, stepping out against Kuldeep, and lifting Vipraj with ease. His half-century came off 33 balls, and the duo continued to punish DC’s bowlers with clinical precision.

From the 9th to the 12th over, GT scored at a relentless pace, registering double-digit totals in each over and reaching 154 by the end of the 15th. With every passing over, the chase looked more inevitable.

Sudharsan, playing with both flair and composure, brought up his century in style with a six off Kuldeep. Fittingly, he finished the match with another towering six off Vipraj in the 19th over.

Delhi’s Total Goes in Vain

Earlier in the day, KL Rahul gave Delhi Capitals a solid start, scoring a brilliant unbeaten 112 off just 65 balls. His innings featured 14 boundaries and four sixes and helped push DC to a strong total of 199 for 3.

However, that effort was completely overshadowed by Gujarat Titans’ unmatched dominance with the bat.

With this win, Gujarat Titans helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings seal their playoff spots. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, now face a do-or-die scenario. They must win both of their remaining games and hope for favorable outcomes elsewhere to keep their qualification hopes alive.

ALSO READ: Pakistani Spy Arrested In UP: ATS Cracks Down On Suspected Spy Network