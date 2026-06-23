IPL: ‘Rishabh Pant Will Spend 12-14 Years at LSG’ — Sanjiv Goenka’s Old Video Goes Viral After Delhi Capitals Trade Deal | WATCH

After Wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant officially made the big fat splash of heading back to the Delhi Capitals fold on Tuesday. And because people absolutely love a good trip down memory lane. A throwback video of Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka making grand pronouncements of a decade-long relationship with the attacking lefty surfaced online after the completion of an official trade between the two franchises that will see ace spinner Kuldeep Yadav head over to the LSG squad. Pant’s return to Delhi came just as the IPL 2027 season preparations got underway with an officially completed swap.

Tiger is back in his territory 🐅🔥 pic.twitter.com/KgadBHwi7f — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) June 23, 2026

Sanjiv Goenka Bold Projections For Rishabh Pant Go Viral On Social Media

In the now viral archive clip, LSG owner can be heard laying out an ultra ambitious vision for the team right after bagging the explosive new player services for a record-shattering price. The video prominently featuring Goenka goes on to state Rishabh Pant isn’t just an interim option captain and instead is a pillar with the capacity to stay in the Lucknow Super Giants team for years together, as long as 12-14 years! The audacious owner went on to state he sees the flamboyant dynamic asset in a similar bracket as legendary leaders of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, and feels Pant will guide the franchise to many title victories.







Reality Check Behind The Blockbuster Rishabh Pant And Kuldeep Yadav IPL Trade

Reality, however, did not align at all with what the boardrooms once projected for those two successive muted seasons, pushing those absolute long-term plans to reconsider. It wasn’t exactly smooth sailing for Rishabh Pant in maintaining his peak destructive tone as skipper in this Lucknow Super Giants line-up, as he put up paltry running totals in consecutive seasons, forcing him to relinquish his skipper duties post the IPL 2026.

A Tiger’s story painted in 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/NvGsrgEEHW — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) June 23, 2026







A side backed by a huge war chest in his tenure finished dead bottom in the last cycle, where his team lost all battles in fourteen group league matches, only managing to amass eight points. A tactical deadlock became more and more visible on the side; therefore, an enormous shift in tactics to rope in the premier all-round asset, Kuldeep Yadav, saw Pant get a spiritual move back to the Delhi Capitals.

Also Read – IPL Trade News: Rishabh Pant Returns to Delhi Capitals After Massive 44% Pay Cut; Kuldeep Yadav Joins LSG