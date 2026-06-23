IPL: ‘Rishabh Pant Will Spend 12-14 Years at LSG’ — Sanjiv Goenka’s Old Video Goes Viral After Delhi Capitals Trade Deal | WATCH

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kolkata news Ketan Agarwal Murder breaking-news Israel west bank india news artificial intelligence banking asian market fall Ektaa Kapoor Iran sanctions relieved Chhattisgarh Diamond Discovery devotees alia bhatt biometric access system risks ind vs ire t20 schedule Kolkata news Ketan Agarwal Murder breaking-news Israel west bank india news artificial intelligence banking asian market fall Ektaa Kapoor Iran sanctions relieved Chhattisgarh Diamond Discovery devotees alia bhatt biometric access system risks ind vs ire t20 schedule Kolkata news Ketan Agarwal Murder breaking-news Israel west bank india news artificial intelligence banking asian market fall Ektaa Kapoor Iran sanctions relieved Chhattisgarh Diamond Discovery devotees alia bhatt biometric access system risks ind vs ire t20 schedule Kolkata news Ketan Agarwal Murder breaking-news Israel west bank india news artificial intelligence banking asian market fall Ektaa Kapoor Iran sanctions relieved Chhattisgarh Diamond Discovery devotees alia bhatt biometric access system risks ind vs ire t20 schedule
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kolkata news Ketan Agarwal Murder breaking-news Israel west bank india news artificial intelligence banking asian market fall Ektaa Kapoor Iran sanctions relieved Chhattisgarh Diamond Discovery devotees alia bhatt biometric access system risks ind vs ire t20 schedule Kolkata news Ketan Agarwal Murder breaking-news Israel west bank india news artificial intelligence banking asian market fall Ektaa Kapoor Iran sanctions relieved Chhattisgarh Diamond Discovery devotees alia bhatt biometric access system risks ind vs ire t20 schedule Kolkata news Ketan Agarwal Murder breaking-news Israel west bank india news artificial intelligence banking asian market fall Ektaa Kapoor Iran sanctions relieved Chhattisgarh Diamond Discovery devotees alia bhatt biometric access system risks ind vs ire t20 schedule Kolkata news Ketan Agarwal Murder breaking-news Israel west bank india news artificial intelligence banking asian market fall Ektaa Kapoor Iran sanctions relieved Chhattisgarh Diamond Discovery devotees alia bhatt biometric access system risks ind vs ire t20 schedule
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IPL: ‘Rishabh Pant Will Spend 12-14 Years at LSG’ — Sanjiv Goenka’s Old Video Goes Viral After Delhi Capitals Trade Deal | WATCH

IPL: ‘Rishabh Pant Will Spend 12-14 Years at LSG’ — Sanjiv Goenka’s Old Video Goes Viral After Delhi Capitals Trade Deal | WATCH

An old video of Sanjiv Goenka has resurfaced following Rishabh Pant's high-profile return to the Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2027. In the clip, the Lucknow Super Giants owner predicted a long-term association with Pant and even compared his potential legacy to that of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. With Pant now heading back to his former franchise as part of a blockbuster trade involving Kuldeep Yadav, the clip is once again going viral on social media

IPL: 'Rishabh Pant Will Spend 12-14 Years at LSG' — Sanjiv Goenka's Old Video Goes Viral After Delhi Capitals Trade Deal | WATCH (Image Source: X)
IPL: 'Rishabh Pant Will Spend 12-14 Years at LSG' — Sanjiv Goenka's Old Video Goes Viral After Delhi Capitals Trade Deal | WATCH (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Tue 2026-06-23 16:48 IST

After Wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant officially made the big fat splash of heading back to the Delhi Capitals fold on Tuesday. And because people absolutely love a good trip down memory lane. throwback video of Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka making grand pronouncements of a decade-long relationship with the attacking lefty surfaced online after the completion of an official trade between the two franchises that will see ace spinner Kuldeep Yadav head over to the LSG squad. Pant’s return to Delhi came just as the IPL 2027 season preparations got underway with an officially completed swap.

You Might Be Interested In

Sanjiv Goenka Bold Projections For Rishabh Pant Go Viral On Social Media

In the now viral archive clip, LSG owner can be heard laying out an ultra ambitious vision for the team right after bagging the explosive new player services for a record-shattering price. The video prominently featuring Goenka goes on to state Rishabh Pant isn’t just an interim option captain and instead is a pillar with the capacity to stay in the Lucknow Super Giants team for years together, as long as 12-14 years! The audacious owner went on to state he sees the flamboyant dynamic asset in a similar bracket as legendary leaders of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, and feels Pant will guide the franchise to many title victories. 



Reality Check Behind The Blockbuster Rishabh Pant And Kuldeep Yadav IPL Trade

Reality, however, did not align at all with what the boardrooms once projected for those two successive muted seasons, pushing those absolute long-term plans to reconsider. It wasn’t exactly smooth sailing for Rishabh Pant in maintaining his peak destructive tone as skipper in this Lucknow Super Giants line-up, as he put up paltry running totals in consecutive seasons, forcing him to relinquish his skipper duties post the IPL 2026.



A side backed by a huge war chest in his tenure finished dead bottom in the last cycle, where his team lost all battles in fourteen group league matches, only managing to amass eight points. A tactical deadlock became more and more visible on the side; therefore, an enormous shift in tactics to rope in the premier all-round asset, Kuldeep Yadav, saw Pant get a spiritual move back to the Delhi Capitals.

Also Read – IPL Trade News: Rishabh Pant Returns to Delhi Capitals After Massive 44% Pay Cut; Kuldeep Yadav Joins LSG

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL: ‘Rishabh Pant Will Spend 12-14 Years at LSG’ — Sanjiv Goenka’s Old Video Goes Viral After Delhi Capitals Trade Deal | WATCH
Tags: Cricket newsDelhi CapitalsIPL 2027 TradeIPL UpdatesIPL Viral Videokuldeep yadavLucknow Super Giantsrishabh pantSanjiv GoenkaSanjiv Goenka Video

RELATED News

India vs Pakistan, FIH Pro Hockey League 2025-26: Live Streaming, Head-to-Head, Match Time and Where to Watch

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Gets Team India Jersey Ahead of Ireland T20Is; Emotional Reaction Wins Hearts | WATCH Video

IPL Trade News: Rishabh Pant Returns to Delhi Capitals After Massive 44% Pay Cut; Kuldeep Yadav Joins LSG

FIFA World Cup 2026: Algeria Strike Twice From Corners To Script Comeback 2-1 Win Over Jordan in California

IND vs IRE T20I: 3 Players Who Can Replace Nitish Kumar Reddy For India’s Tour Of England and Ireland

LATEST NEWS

IPL: ‘Rishabh Pant Will Spend 12-14 Years at LSG’ — Sanjiv Goenka’s Old Video Goes Viral After Delhi Capitals Trade Deal | WATCH

Reel Shoot Lure, Rape, Blackmail: Influencer Alleges Conversion Bid

What Is Ketan Agarwal Murder Case In Pune: How It All Unfolded At Lohagad Fort

Krunal Pandya Launches Phoenix Shopping League 2026 at Phoenix Citadel; EOSS Turns into a Season of Rewards, Entertainment and Celebration

Cab Driver Rape and Murder Minor Girl, Dumps Body on Mehrauli Highway, Delhi Police Made Arrest Within 6 Hours

UN Report Accuses Israel Of Deliberately Targeting Palestinian Children

FUJIFILM India Celebrates Creativity Curated By So City With The Launch Of FUJIFILM’s New X-T30 III

Trisha Krishnan-Vijay Rumours Resurface After Birthday Snub Buzz; Did The Actress Really Unfollow Tamil Nadu CM?

What Is A Mule Account? How Scammers Use It To Move Crores

Who Are The 8 Leaders Expelled By TMC

IPL: ‘Rishabh Pant Will Spend 12-14 Years at LSG’ — Sanjiv Goenka’s Old Video Goes Viral After Delhi Capitals Trade Deal | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL: ‘Rishabh Pant Will Spend 12-14 Years at LSG’ — Sanjiv Goenka’s Old Video Goes Viral After Delhi Capitals Trade Deal | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL: ‘Rishabh Pant Will Spend 12-14 Years at LSG’ — Sanjiv Goenka’s Old Video Goes Viral After Delhi Capitals Trade Deal | WATCH
IPL: ‘Rishabh Pant Will Spend 12-14 Years at LSG’ — Sanjiv Goenka’s Old Video Goes Viral After Delhi Capitals Trade Deal | WATCH
IPL: ‘Rishabh Pant Will Spend 12-14 Years at LSG’ — Sanjiv Goenka’s Old Video Goes Viral After Delhi Capitals Trade Deal | WATCH
IPL: ‘Rishabh Pant Will Spend 12-14 Years at LSG’ — Sanjiv Goenka’s Old Video Goes Viral After Delhi Capitals Trade Deal | WATCH

QUICK LINKS