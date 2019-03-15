IPL spot fixing case: The Supreme Court on Friday revoked the lifetime ban on cricket S Sreesanth, who was alleged in the spot fixing scandal. Justice Ashok Bhushan directed BCCI to decide afresh on the quantum of punishment for the fast bowler.

In the IPL spot fixing case, a bench of the Supreme Court today revoked the lifetime ban on cricketer S Sreesanth. Supreme Court judge Justice Ashok Bhushan today directed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to decide afresh on the quantum of punishment given the fast bowler. The 35-year-old cricketer had challenged the decision of the cricket body in the Supreme Court, who was one of the accused in 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal.

Earlier, BCCI had told Supreme Court that the lifetime ban imposed for his alleged involvement in spot-fixing was fully sustainable in law. Keeping S Sreesanth’s side advocate Salman Khurshid said that despite a lifetime ban and losing the best part of his career, Sreesanth remained loyal to the cricket governing body and is eager to serve the Indian cricket.

On the question of fix asked by Justice Bhushan, Khurshid replied that if at all he is guilty of anything, it is for failure to disclose about fixing as he knew about the it. But for that he should get the least punishment, which he has already served.

Earlier, the Kerala High Court had lifted the ban from him, but a division bench had backed the BCCI’s punishment, after which, Sreesanth filed a plea against in the apex court saying the life ban is completely unfair.

The incident happened in 2013, during a match of IPL, when S Sreesanth and other 2 cricketers Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan allegedly fixed the match playing for Rajasthan Royals.

