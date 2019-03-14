IPL spot-fixing case: Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on S Sreesanth appeal tomorrow: S Sreesanth along with other players was found allegedly involved in the spot-fixing case. All the tainted players were playing for Rajasthan Royals. They were subsequently arrested by Delhi police on charges of spot-fixing.

The Supreme Court would pronounce its verdict on an appeal by 35-year-old banned cricketer S Sreesanth on Friday. He had filed an appeal in the apex court against the Kerala High Court judgement upholding a ban on him. During the 2013 IPL Season, S Sreesanth along with other players was found allegedly involved in the spot-fixing case. All the tainted players were playing for Rajasthan Royals. They were subsequently arrested by Delhi police on charges of spot-fixing. Delhi Police claimed that Sreesanth confessed his involvement in the spo-fixing.

In June 2013, right-arm medium-fast bowler was released on bail by a Delhi court. In the same year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) banned Sreesanth for life.

He has played 27 Tests, 53 ODI and 9 T20 matches for the national team. Former cricketer has picked 169 wickets in all the formats of game.

