IPL Throwback: Did MS Dhoni Break a TV After CSK’s Defeat vs RCB? Harbhajan Singh’s Explosive Dressing Room Claim Goes Viral

Social media is in full swing with the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season taking centre stage, but an absolute throwback has just rocked the entire buzz. During a recent podcast, former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh alleged that former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni broke a TV screen outside the dressing room on 18th May 2024 after the devastating loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Amidst fans eagerly glued to their screens as teams battle for their spot in the playoff qualifications of IPL 2026, the blast from the past from Harbhajan Singh about MS Dhoni has suddenly made rounds across social media, leaving people surprised at how the otherwise calm skipper could lose his composure so suddenly.

Harbhajan Singh Details the Post-Match Incident

During his candid interview with a media entity, Harbhajan provided a detailed account of the dramatic events that supposedly unfolded after that specific IPL encounter. He explained that after RCB miraculously secured their playoff spot, their players, including Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis, began celebrating wildly on the field. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni and the rest of the Chennai Super Kings squad had lined up for the customary post-match handshakes. According to Harbhajan Singh, the extended delay heavily frustrated the veteran wicketkeeper. Instead of waiting for the celebrations to end, MS Dhoni stormed off the field and walked straight towards the pavilion. Harbhajan Singh alleged that out of sheer disappointment and anger, MS Dhoni punched a television screen located just outside the dressing room.

Chennai Super Kings Campaign In IPL 2026

The reason this throwback clip is gaining massive traction right now is due to the current situation of the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2026. Under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad, the Chennai Super Kings have been fighting tooth and nail on the points table to avoid the mistakes of the past and secure a definitive spot in the IPL 2026 playoffs. The memories of that painful 2024 elimination against RCB still haunt the fanbase, making any dressing room secrets highly relevant to the current narrative.

MS Dhoni Legacy In Indian Premier League (IPL)

The rapid spread of this claim highlights how easily dressing room rumours can capture the imagination of cricket fans during a live tournament. MS Dhoni has always been globally celebrated for his remarkable emotional control and calm demeanour, earning him the famous title of Captain Cool. Throughout his illustrious cricketing career, he has faced numerous high-pressure situations and heartbreaking losses with absolute grace.

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