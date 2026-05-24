IPL Throwback: Did MS Dhoni Break a TV After CSK’s Defeat vs RCB? Harbhajan Singh’s Explosive Dressing Room Claim Goes Viral

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Don 3 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up Baloch liberation army ceasefire coimbatore rapper santy sharma cockroach janta party Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh business news anaya panday IPL 2026 Shamir AIIMS Delhi Don 3 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up Baloch liberation army ceasefire coimbatore rapper santy sharma cockroach janta party Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh business news anaya panday IPL 2026 Shamir AIIMS Delhi Don 3 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up Baloch liberation army ceasefire coimbatore rapper santy sharma cockroach janta party Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh business news anaya panday IPL 2026 Shamir AIIMS Delhi Don 3 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up Baloch liberation army ceasefire coimbatore rapper santy sharma cockroach janta party Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh business news anaya panday IPL 2026 Shamir AIIMS Delhi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Don 3 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up Baloch liberation army ceasefire coimbatore rapper santy sharma cockroach janta party Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh business news anaya panday IPL 2026 Shamir AIIMS Delhi Don 3 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up Baloch liberation army ceasefire coimbatore rapper santy sharma cockroach janta party Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh business news anaya panday IPL 2026 Shamir AIIMS Delhi Don 3 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up Baloch liberation army ceasefire coimbatore rapper santy sharma cockroach janta party Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh business news anaya panday IPL 2026 Shamir AIIMS Delhi Don 3 2024 viral video Bengaluru Boxing Jasprit Bumrah mix-up Baloch liberation army ceasefire coimbatore rapper santy sharma cockroach janta party Animesh Kujur vs Gurindervir Singh business news anaya panday IPL 2026 Shamir AIIMS Delhi
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IPL Throwback: Did MS Dhoni Break a TV After CSK’s Defeat vs RCB? Harbhajan Singh’s Explosive Dressing Room Claim Goes Viral

IPL Throwback: Did MS Dhoni Break a TV After CSK’s Defeat vs RCB? Harbhajan Singh’s Explosive Dressing Room Claim Goes Viral

Discover the truth behind Harbhajan Singh and his explosive claim that MS Dhoni broke a television after the Chennai Super Kings lost to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

IPL Throwback: Did MS Dhoni Break a TV After CSK's Defeat vs RCB? Harbhajan Singh’s Explosive Dressing Room Claim Goes Viral (Image Source: X)
IPL Throwback: Did MS Dhoni Break a TV After CSK's Defeat vs RCB? Harbhajan Singh’s Explosive Dressing Room Claim Goes Viral (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Sun 2026-05-24 15:00 IST

Social media is in full swing with the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season taking centre stage, but an absolute throwback has just rocked the entire buzz. During a recent podcast, former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh alleged that former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni broke a TV screen outside the dressing room on 18th May 2024 after the devastating loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Amidst fans eagerly glued to their screens as teams battle for their spot in the playoff qualifications of IPL 2026, the blast from the past from Harbhajan Singh about MS Dhoni has suddenly made rounds across social media, leaving people surprised at how the otherwise calm skipper could lose his composure so suddenly.

Harbhajan Singh Details the Post-Match Incident

During his candid interview with a media entity, Harbhajan provided a detailed account of the dramatic events that supposedly unfolded after that specific IPL encounter. He explained that after RCB miraculously secured their playoff spot, their players, including Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis, began celebrating wildly on the field. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni and the rest of the Chennai Super Kings squad had lined up for the customary post-match handshakes. According to Harbhajan Singh, the extended delay heavily frustrated the veteran wicketkeeper. Instead of waiting for the celebrations to end, MS Dhoni stormed off the field and walked straight towards the pavilion. Harbhajan Singh alleged that out of sheer disappointment and anger, MS Dhoni punched a television screen located just outside the dressing room.

Chennai Super Kings Campaign In IPL 2026

The reason this throwback clip is gaining massive traction right now is due to the current situation of the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2026. Under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad, the Chennai Super Kings have been fighting tooth and nail on the points table to avoid the mistakes of the past and secure a definitive spot in the IPL 2026 playoffs. The memories of that painful 2024 elimination against RCB still haunt the fanbase, making any dressing room secrets highly relevant to the current narrative. 

 MS Dhoni Legacy In Indian Premier League (IPL)

The rapid spread of this claim highlights how easily dressing room rumours can capture the imagination of cricket fans during a live tournament. MS Dhoni has always been globally celebrated for his remarkable emotional control and calm demeanour, earning him the famous title of Captain Cool. Throughout his illustrious cricketing career, he has faced numerous high-pressure situations and heartbreaking losses with absolute grace.

Also Read – Ram Charan Hilariously Calls Jasprit Bumrah ‘Football GOAT’ In Viral Mix-Up, Issues Apology Later As ‘Human Error’— WATCH

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL Throwback: Did MS Dhoni Break a TV After CSK’s Defeat vs RCB? Harbhajan Singh’s Explosive Dressing Room Claim Goes Viral
Tags: chennai super kingsharbhajan singhIndian Premier League 2024IPL 2026IPL Throwbackms dhoniRoyal Challengers BengaluruRuturaj GaikwadSports Yaarivirat kohli’

RELATED News

MI vs RR Injury News & Predicted Playing XIs: Will Riyan Parag and Ravindra Jadeja Play In Today IPL 2026 Match?

Pornstar Lily Phillips Says Chelsea Footballer Ben Chilwell Sent Her 3AM DMs Before Unsending Them in Viral Resurfaced Clip | WATCH

MI vs RR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 69- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

Mohun Bagan Tell Players To Withdraw From India National Camp Ahead Of Unity Cup, Says ‘Play At Your Own Risk!’

MI vs RR Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match And Toss Between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals?

LATEST NEWS

IPL Throwback: Did MS Dhoni Break a TV After CSK’s Defeat vs RCB? Harbhajan Singh’s Explosive Dressing Room Claim Goes Viral

Heartbreaking Chhattisgarh Video Sparks Outrage As Woman Walks 10 Km Carrying 90-Year-old Mother-In-Law On Back For Rs 500 Pension

UPSC Prelims 2026: Check UPSC CSE Exam Answers Difficulty Level, Aspirants Say Exams Tougher Than CSE 2025

Viral Video: Youths Rescue Goat Hanging From 4th Floor Of Building In Thane’s Mumbra | WATCH

Ranveer Singh Don 3 Exit: Farhan Akhtar Drags Actor To FWICE Over Fallout, Will Dhurandhar Star Pay Rs. 40 Crore In Compensation?

Ladies First Review: Sacha Baron Cohen Wakes Up In A Female-Dominated World, Breaking Gender Stereotypes Through Comedy

ICE Detains 26-Year-Old Indian National In California Over Theft And Vandalism Charges

Bengaluru Shocker: Boxing Coach Booked Under POSCO After Student Alleges 4 Years Of Sexual Harassment

Weekly Horoscope (25-31 May, 2026): Astrology Predictions For Love Life, Career Growth, Money Luck & Health | #3 Will SURPRISE Everyone

LIVE | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 24.05.2026, Sambad Dear Wish 1 PM Sunday Bumper Lottery Result OUT: Check Complete List Online | ₹1 Crore Ticket No 81G 11972

IPL Throwback: Did MS Dhoni Break a TV After CSK’s Defeat vs RCB? Harbhajan Singh’s Explosive Dressing Room Claim Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL Throwback: Did MS Dhoni Break a TV After CSK’s Defeat vs RCB? Harbhajan Singh’s Explosive Dressing Room Claim Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL Throwback: Did MS Dhoni Break a TV After CSK’s Defeat vs RCB? Harbhajan Singh’s Explosive Dressing Room Claim Goes Viral
IPL Throwback: Did MS Dhoni Break a TV After CSK’s Defeat vs RCB? Harbhajan Singh’s Explosive Dressing Room Claim Goes Viral
IPL Throwback: Did MS Dhoni Break a TV After CSK’s Defeat vs RCB? Harbhajan Singh’s Explosive Dressing Room Claim Goes Viral
IPL Throwback: Did MS Dhoni Break a TV After CSK’s Defeat vs RCB? Harbhajan Singh’s Explosive Dressing Room Claim Goes Viral

QUICK LINKS