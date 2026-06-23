IPL Trade News: Rishabh Pant Returns to Delhi Capitals After Massive 44% Pay Cut; Kuldeep Yadav Joins LSG

IPL Trade News: The transfer market has been blown wide open in one of the most staggering financial market corrections and highest-profile player swaps in Indian Premier League history. The IPL Governing Council on Tuesday announced a shocking, direct trade deal between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who does not conform to convention, is on his way back home to Delhi and India’s leading left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav will exchange his blue jersey to represent his home-state franchise in Lucknow.

Rishabh Pant: Return of the Prodigal Son

The absolute headline act of this historic trade is the return of Rishabh Pant to his spiritual cricketing home. The rollercoaster ride of Pant’s two seasons with the Lucknow franchise has come to a dramatic end, with LSG bagging him for a record-breaking, mind-boggling bid of INR 27 crore at the IPL 2025 Player Auction. After a tough 2026 season in which LSG finished at the bottom of the table and Pant stepped down as captain, the left-hander has put environment before economics.

To make the reunion possible, in a surprising financial twist, Pant has voluntarily accepted a massive 44% pay cut. He returns to the capital-based franchise, for whom he featured for nine foundational seasons between 2016 and 2024, making a franchise-high 111 appearances, at a heavily revised fee of INR 15 crore.

Kuldeep shifts to the City of Nawabs

Premier spinner Kuldeep Yadav will part ways with the Delhi Capitals after a highly successful stint in the last five seasons. The crafty wrist-spinner has rejuvenated his T20 career since joining the DC camp in 2022, scalping 72 wickets in 65 games to become an elite middle-overs weapon.

The Uttar Pradesh-born spinner, unlike Pant, will not see any change in his financial contract. Kuldeep officially joins Lucknow Super Giants at his current, approved retainership figure of INR 13.50 crore. The move gives LSG a massive purse boost of around INR 13.50 crore by removing the astronomical salary block of Pant, which gives them deep financial flexibility to re-build their squad.

This blockbuster deal is a rare classic win-win trade arrangement. Delhi Capitals manage to get their ultimate franchise talisman back for a very reasonable price point while Lucknow Super Giants get a world-class spin wizard perfectly suited for the spin-friendly tracks of Ekana Stadium along with severe purse relief.