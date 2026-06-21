IPL Trade Rumours: How Will Rishabh Pant Rejoin Delhi Capitals? Inside Details Of Mega IPL Trade Swap Deal With Lucknow Super Giants

The cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) is bracing for a tectonic shift as rumours solidify regarding a massive player transaction between the Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the next cycle. Following a highly disappointing campaign where Lucknow finished at the bottom of the points table under his leadership, India’s star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is on the verge of completing a dramatic homecoming to Delhi, bringing a definitive end to his brief stint with the Lucknow-based franchise.

Why Is Rishabh Pant Taking A Huge Salary Cut For Delhi Capitals?

The most bewildering thing about this blockbuster deal is the enormous pay cut the celebrated Indian wk–batsman has willingly taken. Sources close to the deal tell us Rishabh Pant has signed a pay cut of as high as INR 12 Crore (from a whopping INR 27 Crore to a 15 Crore a year contract), and this decision has been driven by a desire to return to his home franchise. The significant pay cut is, effectively, a real-time market correction of a disappointing season for the Delhi lad in terms of his boundary percentage and average score.

How Does The Kuldeep Yadav Trade Swap Complete The Deal?

Instead, this move is a complicated cash-plus-player trade and doesn’t feature the latter being freed in the pool in an open auction. Delhi Capitals star left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav will go the other way and be included as a first-choice spin option for Lucknow Super Giants in this deal, after signing on a 13.25 Crore Indian Rupee contract with Delhi. Delhi will give Lucknow an extra INR 13.75 Crore cash offer to balance out the deal completely, and the Indian Premier League Governing Council has also been approached with the request, awaiting formal approval.

Will Yuvraj Singh Coach Rishabh Pant At Delhi Capitals?

Internal management restructurings within the Delhi camp have played a major catalytic role in fast-tracking the entire transfer process over recent weeks. Rumours strongly indicate that former Indian legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is close to joining the Delhi Capitals setup in a prominent coaching capacity, creating an ideal environment for Pant, who shares a deeply rooted professional bond with him.