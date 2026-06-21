IPL Trade Rumours: Mumbai Indians Could Offload Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav as Yashasvi Jaiswal Emerges Top Target For Five-Time Champions

Shocking breaking news is coming for the Indian Premier League (IPL) setup as the Mumbai Indians are reportedly devising a drastic player sacking plan where skipper Hardik Pandya and best national T20 player Suryakumar Yadav may be shown the door as they look to mend dressing room conflicts and work on team sustainability in the long-term. The star franchise has also identified young Rajasthan Royals batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal to make it a mega multi-player swap.

The Massive Structural Purge Involving Hardik Pandya And Suryakumar Yadav

Apparently, the dressing room had collapsed last season during the stint of Hardik Pandya. Sources within the operations of the team admit that the 32-year-old all-rounder is mentally and physically drained after constant friction, coupled with absolutely no tactical unison with the seniors.

After the tumultuous second season, the management feels it’s better to have a complete overhaul with the next auction.

So much so that Suryakumar Yadav is also under the active trade block, with the team wanting a complete shift away from its star players in building an entirely new chapter.

Rajasthan Royals New Ownership Dynamics Accelerating Yashasvi Jaiswal Trade

Given the incredible complexities of this transactional operation, the success of the acquisition heavily depends on impending structural developments within the Rajasthan Royals franchise in Jaipur. As a fresh ownership conglomerate prepares to complete its full operational takeover of the Royals prior to the forthcoming tournament cycle, the newly installed decision-makers would be keen to make an instantaneous statement in the player acquisition space.

To snap up dependable elite senior Indian match winners such as Pandya and Yadav, Rajasthan’s new brass is, therefore, overtly willing to explore a major trading scheme. As such, it is not out of the realm of possibility that the explosive young left-handed opening batter stands as the primary beneficiary in a package that comprises multiple players and cash, a move that would drastically alter Mumbai’s entire opening structure.

Tilak Varma Set To Head Future Leadership Core After Massive Overhaul

Prominent young batting prodigy Tilak Varma has officially emerged as the central managerial favourite to be groomed as the next captaincy face of the franchise. The strategic plan focuses heavily on assembling an aggressive, unified group of younger players built directly around Varma and a potential incoming asset like Jaiswal.