LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gurugram crime news Ayase Ueda ar rahman bjp alia bhatt Bollywood Asif Ali Zardari Iran news education news Cocktail 2 albania news pm modi’ delhi rain keir starmer Delhi road closures Gurugram crime news Ayase Ueda ar rahman bjp alia bhatt Bollywood Asif Ali Zardari Iran news education news Cocktail 2 albania news pm modi’ delhi rain keir starmer Delhi road closures Gurugram crime news Ayase Ueda ar rahman bjp alia bhatt Bollywood Asif Ali Zardari Iran news education news Cocktail 2 albania news pm modi’ delhi rain keir starmer Delhi road closures Gurugram crime news Ayase Ueda ar rahman bjp alia bhatt Bollywood Asif Ali Zardari Iran news education news Cocktail 2 albania news pm modi’ delhi rain keir starmer Delhi road closures
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gurugram crime news Ayase Ueda ar rahman bjp alia bhatt Bollywood Asif Ali Zardari Iran news education news Cocktail 2 albania news pm modi’ delhi rain keir starmer Delhi road closures Gurugram crime news Ayase Ueda ar rahman bjp alia bhatt Bollywood Asif Ali Zardari Iran news education news Cocktail 2 albania news pm modi’ delhi rain keir starmer Delhi road closures Gurugram crime news Ayase Ueda ar rahman bjp alia bhatt Bollywood Asif Ali Zardari Iran news education news Cocktail 2 albania news pm modi’ delhi rain keir starmer Delhi road closures Gurugram crime news Ayase Ueda ar rahman bjp alia bhatt Bollywood Asif Ali Zardari Iran news education news Cocktail 2 albania news pm modi’ delhi rain keir starmer Delhi road closures
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IPL Trade Rumours: Mumbai Indians Could Offload Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav as Yashasvi Jaiswal Emerges Top Target For Five-Time Champions

IPL Trade Rumours: Mumbai Indians Could Offload Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav as Yashasvi Jaiswal Emerges Top Target For Five-Time Champions

A major overhaul could be brewing at Mumbai Indians after an underwhelming IPL 2026 campaign, with reports suggesting the franchise is exploring blockbuster trade options involving Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav. As MI look to build around a younger core, explosive opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has reportedly emerged as a leading target, with Rajasthan Royals' new ownership keen on landing an experienced marquee player.

IPL Trade Rumours: Mumbai Indians Could Offload Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav as Yashasvi Jaiswal Emerges Top Target For Five-Time Champions (Image Source: X)
IPL Trade Rumours: Mumbai Indians Could Offload Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav as Yashasvi Jaiswal Emerges Top Target For Five-Time Champions (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Sun 2026-06-21 13:38 IST

Shocking breaking news is coming for the Indian Premier League (IPL) setup as the Mumbai Indians are reportedly devising a drastic player sacking plan where skipper Hardik Pandya and best national T20 player Suryakumar Yadav may be shown the door as they look to mend dressing room conflicts and work on team sustainability in the long-term. The star franchise has also identified young Rajasthan Royals batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal to make it a mega multi-player swap.

The Massive Structural Purge Involving Hardik Pandya And Suryakumar Yadav

Apparently, the dressing room had collapsed last season during the stint of Hardik Pandya. Sources within the operations of the team admit that the 32-year-old all-rounder is mentally and physically drained after constant friction, coupled with absolutely no tactical unison with the seniors.
After the tumultuous second season, the management feels it’s better to have a complete overhaul with the next auction.
So much so that Suryakumar Yadav is also under the active trade block, with the team wanting a complete shift away from its star players in building an entirely new chapter.

Rajasthan Royals New Ownership Dynamics Accelerating Yashasvi Jaiswal Trade

Given the incredible complexities of this transactional operation, the success of the acquisition heavily depends on impending structural developments within the Rajasthan Royals franchise in Jaipur. As a fresh ownership conglomerate prepares to complete its full operational takeover of the Royals prior to the forthcoming tournament cycle, the newly installed decision-makers would be keen to make an instantaneous statement in the player acquisition space.

To snap up dependable elite senior Indian match winners such as Pandya and Yadav, Rajasthan’s new brass is, therefore, overtly willing to explore a major trading scheme. As such, it is not out of the realm of possibility that the explosive young left-handed opening batter stands as the primary beneficiary in a package that comprises multiple players and cash, a move that would drastically alter Mumbai’s entire opening structure.

You Might Be Interested In

Tilak Varma Set To Head Future Leadership Core After Massive Overhaul

Prominent young batting prodigy Tilak Varma has officially emerged as the central managerial favourite to be groomed as the next captaincy face of the franchise. The strategic plan focuses heavily on assembling an aggressive, unified group of younger players built directly around Varma and a potential incoming asset like Jaiswal. 

Watch Viral Video: YouTuber IShowSpeed Left Baffled by India’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Absence, Says ‘They Got Virat Kohli’
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL Trade Rumours: Mumbai Indians Could Offload Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav as Yashasvi Jaiswal Emerges Top Target For Five-Time Champions
Tags: cricket updateshardik pandyaIPL newsIPL Trade RumoursMumbai IndiansPlayer Swap Dealrajasthan royalsRebuild Squadsuryakumar yadavtilak-varmayashasvi jaiswal

RELATED News

FIFA World Cup 2026 Results Today: Japan Crush Tunisia 4-0 as Germany And Netherlands Register Crucial Group Stage Wins | Full Round-Up

Eloy Room Denies Ecuador To Help Curacao Earn First-Ever FIFA World Cup Point

FIFA World Cup 2026: Super-Sub Deniz Undav Scripts Comeback Win For Germany, Punches Die Mannschaft To Round Of 32

FIFA World Cup 2026: Brobbey and Gakpo At The Double As Five-Star Netherlands Crush Sorry Sweden

IPL Trade Rumours: How Will Rishabh Pant Rejoin Delhi Capitals? Inside Details Of Mega IPL Trade Swap Deal With Lucknow Super Giants

LATEST NEWS

Weekly Numerology Predictions For Jun 22-28: Check Your Lucky Colour, Lucky Day And Upcoming Weekly Direction

Toxic Release Date: Yash’s Action Epic Finally Locks Its Theatrical Debut, Set To Clash With Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha

Nooru Saami Box Office Collection Day 2: Swasika Starrer Registers Strong 62% Saturday Growth

Covid Making Comeback In Mumbai? Why H1N1, RSV And Viral Infections Are Rising Before Monsoon

Before Cocktail Became A Cult Classic, THESE Actors Had Already Said No, Reveals Saif Ali Khan

Gurugram Road Rage: Two Students Arrested After Driver Assault

When Is 6G Coming In India?

World Music Day 2026: 10 Best 90s Bollywood Songs That Remain Timeless

Shashi Tharoor-Congress Rift Explained: What He Said On PM Modi, Trump Meeting And Why Party Reacted

India’s Got Latent Season 2: Donald Trump Impersonator’s Roast of Alia Bhatt Becomes Samay Raina’s Show’s Biggest Highlight

IPL Trade Rumours: Mumbai Indians Could Offload Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav as Yashasvi Jaiswal Emerges Top Target For Five-Time Champions

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL Trade Rumours: Mumbai Indians Could Offload Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav as Yashasvi Jaiswal Emerges Top Target For Five-Time Champions

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL Trade Rumours: Mumbai Indians Could Offload Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav as Yashasvi Jaiswal Emerges Top Target For Five-Time Champions
IPL Trade Rumours: Mumbai Indians Could Offload Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav as Yashasvi Jaiswal Emerges Top Target For Five-Time Champions
IPL Trade Rumours: Mumbai Indians Could Offload Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav as Yashasvi Jaiswal Emerges Top Target For Five-Time Champions
IPL Trade Rumours: Mumbai Indians Could Offload Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav as Yashasvi Jaiswal Emerges Top Target For Five-Time Champions

QUICK LINKS