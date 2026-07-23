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Home > Sports News > IPL vs England Cricket Debate Reignites: Alastair Cook, Dinesh Karthik Clash Over RCB Batter Jacob Bethell | WATCH VIDEO

IPL vs England Cricket Debate Reignites: Alastair Cook, Dinesh Karthik Clash Over RCB Batter Jacob Bethell | WATCH VIDEO

The IPL 2026 reignited the franchise vs nation debate after Jacob Bethell chose to stay with RCB despite limited opportunities. Alastair Cook questioned the decision, while Dinesh Karthik and Mo Bobat defended Bethell’s commitment to Royal Challengers Bengaluru and IPL contracts.

Alastair Cook, Mo Bobat and Dinesh Karthik in frame. Image Credit: YouTube/Stick to Cricket
Alastair Cook, Mo Bobat and Dinesh Karthik in frame. Image Credit: YouTube/Stick to Cricket

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Last updated: Thu 2026-07-23 12:22 IST

Alastair Cook vs Dinesh Karthik: The franchise vs nation debate has been on a growing trend since the establishment of T20 leagues around the world. The Indian Premier League (IPL), which remains the biggest tournament in the world has been the root cause for many of these debates. Recently, Jacob Bethell, playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) became the subject of such discussion. 

During the recently concluded IPL 2026, the English batter was warming the bench in earlier part of the league when Phil Salt was opening the innings. This sparked a debate in England on the ‘Stick to Cricket’ podcast, which features former cricketers Alastair Cook, Michael Vaughan, David ‘Bumble’ Lloyd, and Phil Tufnell. Now, while being on the cusp of another such league, The Hundred, the podcast had Dinesh Karthik and Mo Bobat as guests. Both of them were part of the RCB coaching setup that won the IPL, defending their title. 

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Dinesh Karthik defends Jacob Bethell over Cook’s remarks



Alastair Cook has remarked during the IPL 2026 that Jacob Bethell preferring to warm the bench for RCB and not play in County Cricket was not right. The former English opener believed that Bethell, having solidified his number three spot in the red-ball team, should have prioritised first-class game time over his IPL duties. 

Now, while appearing on the ‘Stick to Cricket’ podcast, the topic of Bethell playing in the IPL over preparing for England’s test series against New Zealand once again came up. This time around, Bethell’s coaches, Dinesh Karthik and Mo Bobat, were present. Both RCB coaches defended the decision of the young English batter.

While defending Bethell, Karthik said, “You (Cook) say he (Bethell) was just sitting there (during IPL), warming the bench. Now, he has a contract with RCB, which he chose to be part of. How do you dishonour that contract because you’re warming the bench?” 

Alastair Cook remains firm on his opinion of England taking priority over IPL

Former English opening batter, Alastair Cook remained firm on his opinion of the national team holding more importance than franchise cricket. Cook, while responding to Kathik, added, “What I’m saying is, I think this is where it’s really important. I think it’s really important that English cricket (for me) is more important than the IPL or any franchise. That’s what I think, and apparently, I’m not allowed to think it because the IPL is the best tournament in the world.”

Also Read: Why Is VVS Laxman Coaching India vs Zimbabwe? BCCI’s Split Coaching Plan Explained Amid Gautam Gambhir’s Absence

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IPL vs England Cricket Debate Reignites: Alastair Cook, Dinesh Karthik Clash Over RCB Batter Jacob Bethell | WATCH VIDEO
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IPL vs England Cricket Debate Reignites: Alastair Cook, Dinesh Karthik Clash Over RCB Batter Jacob Bethell | WATCH VIDEO

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IPL vs England Cricket Debate Reignites: Alastair Cook, Dinesh Karthik Clash Over RCB Batter Jacob Bethell | WATCH VIDEO

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IPL vs England Cricket Debate Reignites: Alastair Cook, Dinesh Karthik Clash Over RCB Batter Jacob Bethell | WATCH VIDEO
IPL vs England Cricket Debate Reignites: Alastair Cook, Dinesh Karthik Clash Over RCB Batter Jacob Bethell | WATCH VIDEO
IPL vs England Cricket Debate Reignites: Alastair Cook, Dinesh Karthik Clash Over RCB Batter Jacob Bethell | WATCH VIDEO
IPL vs England Cricket Debate Reignites: Alastair Cook, Dinesh Karthik Clash Over RCB Batter Jacob Bethell | WATCH VIDEO

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