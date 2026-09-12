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Home > Sports News > IPL vs PSL: Wasim Akram Slams Pakistan Super League, Says It Has Failed to Produce a Batter Like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

IPL vs PSL: Wasim Akram Slams Pakistan Super League, Says It Has Failed to Produce a Batter Like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Wasim Akram criticised the PSL for failing to produce quality batting talent, comparing it with the IPL’s success in nurturing young stars like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The Pakistan legend urged PSL franchises to focus on developing batters to strengthen Pakistan cricket across formats.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Wasim Akram in frame. Image Credit: X/@BCCI and AFP
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Wasim Akram in frame. Image Credit: X/@BCCI and AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-09-12 14:14 IST

IPL vs PSL: Wasim Akram has slammed the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for not producing enough talent. The legendary fast bowler drew a comparison to the Indian Premier League (IPL) and how it has helped Vaibhav Sooryavanshi make the climb to international cricket at the age of only 15 years. The former pacer talked about how not a single batter of Sooryavanshi’s quality has been produced from the PSL.

IPL vs PSL: Wasim Akram Criticises PSL For Not Producing Talented Batters

Wasim Akram questioned the PSL being the pipeline of selection for the national team. With Pakistan facing a tough time across formats, Akram has laid out a plan for the national team. The plan involves improving the quality of batters being produced by the PSL. Akram believes that to reach the top level in international cricket, Pakistan will need to learn a thing or two from their arch-rivals and the IPL. 

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Akram, while comparing the PSL and the IPL, said, “It has been 10 years since the PSL started, but has a single batter been produced by the PSL? Yes, we have produced a few bowlers, but tell me, have we produced any noteworthy batting talent? I think when we produce a batting talent like the 14-year-old (Sooryavanshi, 15), then we will see improvement coming through.”

Wasim Akram Slams Pakistan Batters’ Performance Against England

Wasim Akram talked about the disappointing performance of the Pakistani batters in the ongoing three-match Test series against England. Having batted a total of six times on the tour, the Pakistani batters could not cross the 200-run mark on five occasions. The left-arm pacer remarked that the dearth of talent among the players has meant that they are lacking courage to play from the front foot.

Akram, while talking about Pakistan’s batters on the England tour, said, “In England in the ongoing series they didn’t move their front foot forward, playing bowlers like Ollie Robinson while standing rooted in the crease. You need to play with courage, but for that, talent is essential.”

Also Read: ENG vs PAK, 3rd Test: Will Rain Play Spoilsport on Day 4 of Edgbaston Test? Check Birmingham Weather Update, Chances of Rain in England vs Pakistan Match

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IPL vs PSL: Wasim Akram Slams Pakistan Super League, Says It Has Failed to Produce a Batter Like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Tags: iplPSLVaibhav SooryavanshiWasim Akram

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IPL vs PSL: Wasim Akram Slams Pakistan Super League, Says It Has Failed to Produce a Batter Like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

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IPL vs PSL: Wasim Akram Slams Pakistan Super League, Says It Has Failed to Produce a Batter Like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
IPL vs PSL: Wasim Akram Slams Pakistan Super League, Says It Has Failed to Produce a Batter Like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
IPL vs PSL: Wasim Akram Slams Pakistan Super League, Says It Has Failed to Produce a Batter Like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
IPL vs PSL: Wasim Akram Slams Pakistan Super League, Says It Has Failed to Produce a Batter Like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
IPL vs PSL: Wasim Akram Slams Pakistan Super League, Says It Has Failed to Produce a Batter Like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

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