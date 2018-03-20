3 times title champion Mumbai Indians are all set to play the 11th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2018). The team has brought Mitchell McCleanghan as the replacement for Jason Behrendorff. The New Zealand pacer was remained unsold during the IPL auctions 2018 and will take the place of Australian left-arm fast bowler Jason Behrendorff.

3 times title champion Mumbai Indians are all set to play the 11th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2018). The team will be led by Rohit Sharma who successfully led Men in Blue in the Nidahas trophy and lifted the tri-series cup for India in Colombo, Sri Lanka. To select his best XI Rohit Sharma and Mumbai Indians team management are trying every possible way. The team has brought Mitchell McCleanghan as the replacement for Jason Behrendorff.

The New Zealand pacer was remained unsold during the IPL auctions 2018 and will take the place of Australian left-arm fast bowler Jason Behrendorff. Mumbai Indians brought him at his base price for Rs 1 crore. The pacer has been a part of the Mumbai squad from last 3 seasons. He has picked 19 wickets in 14 matches and contributed with his performances many time. The technical committee has also approved the swapping of players.

The statement issued by the IPL governing body reads, “Mr. Behrendorff is suffering from a back problem and has been ruled out of the VIVO IPL 2018. In accordance with the Player Regulations, the Mumbai Indians were allowed to choose a replacement from the Registered and Available Player Pool (RAPP).”

Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 11: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Pat Cummins, Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ben Cutting, Mustafizur Rahman, Rahul Chahar, Pradeep Sangwan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Saurabh Tiwary, Tajinder Dhillon, Akila Dhananjaya, Nidheesh M D Dinesan, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Dinesh Lad, Mayank Markande, Sharad Lumba, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan.

