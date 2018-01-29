Indian cricketer Jaydev Unadkat became the most expensive domestic player in Indian Premier League 11 (IPL) auction as he was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 11.5 crore. New Zealand veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Brendon McCullum was snapped up by Bangalore after playing for Gujarat Lions last year, and the destructive batsman stated that he always wanted to play with India and RCB skipper Virat Kohli and South Africa great AB De Villiers.

While all the talk revolved around Jaydev Unadkat, who became the most expensive domestic player at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction as he was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 11.5 crore, former India opener Akash Chopra felt the young pacer would have suited more at Chennai Super Kings. Chennai was one of the three clubs along with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) who showed the keen interest in roping in Unadkat’s services. The 26-year-old left-arm was bought by the Royals for Rs 11.5 crore. “Jaydev was best suited for the sluggish Chennai pitch…RR’s punt with Unadkat is a little risky. With Buttler, Darcy, Stokes, and Tripathi, RR won’t make slow surfaces,” Chopra tweeted.

Unadkat trended heavily on Twitter with many expressing reservations about his steep price. Unadkat was the second highest wicket-taker during last year’s IPL. Representing Rising Pune Supergiant, the Saurashtra pacer had claimed 24 wickets in 12 games at a strike rate of 11.4. He was also adjudged the Man of the Series during India’s 3-0 whitewash of Sri Lanka in the Twenty20 International (T20I) series last month. He had claimed four wickets over three matches in that series. Meanwhile, after spending ten years with Mumbai Indians and winning five trophies with them, Harbhajan Singh was roped in by CSK for Rs 2 crore. The veteran India off-spinner took to social media to thank his former employers. “Thank you @mipaltan for a wonderful & memorable 10 yrs…it was great playing for you…all the best going forward for IPL 2018,” he wrote on his official Twitter handle.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who remained the most expensive player at the IPL auction for the second year running when he was taken by Rajasthan for Rs 12.5 crore during the opening day of the auction on Saturday, sounded excited. “Buzzing to be representing @rajasthanroyals in this years IPL and great to be playing alongside @josbuttler,” he tweeted.

CSK-bound South Africa quick Lungi Ngidi, who bowled superbly in the recently-ended India-South Africa Test series, also expressed his happiness. He was bought by Chennai at his base price of Rs 50 lakh. “Very excited for what is coming ahead of all glory to God ??????? @ChennaiIPL,” he tweeted. New Zealand veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Brendon McCullum was snapped up by Bangalore after playing for Gujarat Lions last year, and the destructive batsman said he always wanted to play with India and RCB skipper Virat Kohli and South Africa great AB De Villiers. “Very very happy to be joining up with @RCBTweets. In @imVkohli and @ABdeVilliers17, they are two blokes I have dreamed of playing with!,” McCullum said in a tweet.