On Sunday, Team management of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) announced wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik as the captain of the team for the 11th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). The team management has selected Karthik’s name as the replacement to Gautam Ghambir. The left-handed batsman has led KKR to win 2 titles in 2012 and 2014. 32-years-old Dinesh Karthik will be the 4th skipper for the team after Sourav Ganguly, Brandon McCullum and Gautam Gambhir. Team management has also named Robin Uthappa as the vice-captain of the team.

After the official announcement of his name, Dinesh Karthik posted a video on social media site Twitter to thank team management and fans for showing faith in him. Karthik quoted it as a massive opportunity for him and requested KKR followers to support them. New skipper of them stated that it is a very young side with full of talent. DK said that he is nervous and excited as well to perform the role of captain KKR and requested to support the new young side. “It’s a very young side. There are few very interesting talents from India Under-19 that we have picked up. I am looking forward to meeting, interacting and getting the best out of them,” says Karthik.

