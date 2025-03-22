Home
Saturday, March 22, 2025
IPL’s Global Domination Plan: Chairman Reveals Ambition To Surpass NBA And Premier League As World’s Top Sporting League

To compete with the likes of the NFL, NBA, and the English Premier League, the Indian Premier League (IPL) requires an extended playing window beyond its current two-month format.

To compete with the likes of the NFL, NBA, and the English Premier League, the Indian Premier League (IPL) requires an extended playing window beyond its current two-month format. However, given the prominence of bilateral series and ICC tournaments in the cricketing calendar, expanding the IPL’s duration remains a challenge until at least the 2031 cycle.

Brijesh Dhumal, IPL chairman and a member of the International Cricket Council’s chief executives committee, emphasized the advantages of an extended tournament.

“When a bigger window is available, we would want to increase the number of games and the duration of the tournament,” said Dhumal.

Player Demand and League Expansion

The IPL’s popularity among cricketers worldwide is undeniable. Players see it as an unmissable opportunity to showcase their talent on the grandest stage of franchise cricket. Dhumal reinforced this sentiment, noting that a longer IPL season would be beneficial for all parties involved.

“If you ask from the players’ perspective, this is the one tournament no player in the world would want to miss out on. In that sense, in case there is a bigger window and more games, it works well for everyone.”

Innovation: The Driving Force Behind IPL’s Success

While expansion is crucial, Dhumal underscored the importance of continuous innovation to sustain the IPL’s global supremacy. Enhancing the fan experience remains central to the league’s growth strategy.

“The fan is at the heart of any sport…Our goal is to solidify IPL’s position as the world’s premier sporting league.”

Global Viewership on the Rise

The IPL has already made significant strides in international markets. Its record-breaking viewership in India is now being matched by rising interest across the UK, USA, Australia, Malaysia, and the Middle East. This surge in global attention highlights the league’s growing footprint in world sports.

“Our efforts are reflected in the consistent viewership records broken in India, alongside the significant surge in viewership across the UK, USA, Australia, Malaysia, and the Middle East.”

Leading the Future of Franchise Cricket

The IPL has paved the way for the rise of franchise-based cricket leagues worldwide. As the sport shifts toward a club-based model, IPL’s leadership role becomes even more critical in shaping the future of cricket.

“And since there is a shift happening towards club cricket with a lot many leagues growing on the footsteps of IPL. So, in that sense, IPL has to be the leader for all other leagues to follow.”

With an eye on long-term expansion and innovation, the IPL is positioning itself to not just compete but surpass the world’s biggest sporting leagues. The journey towards global domination is well underway.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Warns India After Suffering Huge Financial Loss At Champions Trophy 2025: 'They Will Suffer More'

 

