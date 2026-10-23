LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IPS vs NFO, Premier League: Check Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

IPS vs NFO, Premier League: Check Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

IPS vs NFO, Premier League: Ipswich Town will host Nottingham Forest in an important Premier League fixture at Portman Road on Friday (Oct 23). The hosts are looking to bounce back from their recent defeat to Manchester City, while Forest desperately need a positive result after suffering three consecutive losses. With both sides eager to improve their league positions, here is everything you need to know about the IPS vs NFO clash, including the match schedule, venue, probable playing XIs, television broadcast and live streaming details in India.

IPS vs NFO, Premier League: Check Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest All You Need To Know - Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India
IPS vs NFO, Premier League: Check Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest All You Need To Know - Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Fri 2026-10-23 18:35 IST

IPS vs NFO, Premier League: Ipswich Town will host Nottingham Forest in an important Premier League fixture at Portman Road on Friday (Oct 23). The hosts are looking to bounce back from their recent defeat to Manchester City, while Forest desperately need a positive result after suffering three consecutive losses. With both sides eager to improve their league positions, here is everything you need to know about the IPS vs NFO clash, including the match schedule, venue, probable playing XIs, television broadcast and live streaming details in India.

Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest Premier League Match Details

  • Match: Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League
  • Date: Friday (Oct 23), 2026
  • Venue: Portman Road, Ipswich, England
  • Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST (Saturday, Oct 24)

Where to Watch Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest Live on TV in India?

Indian football fans can watch the Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match live on the Star Sports Network. Viewers can check their local television listings for the relevant channel carrying the fixture.

You Might Be Interested In

How to Watch Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest Live Streaming in India?

The Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest match will be available for live streaming in India on the JioHotstar app and website. Fans can access the platform to follow the Premier League encounter live, subject to the applicable subscription requirements.

Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest Team News

Ipswich Town have made an encouraging start to life in the Premier League, registering three victories and four defeats in their first seven matches. They have scored 11 goals and conceded 15, collecting nine points to sit 10th in the table. A victory against Forest could temporarily lift them towards sixth place, depending on other results.

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, have endured a difficult beginning to their campaign. With one win, two draws and four defeats, they have accumulated five points and sit 19th in the standings. Their latest setback was a 1-0 home defeat to Arsenal, which extended their losing streak to three matches. Forest will be keen to stop that run and collect valuable points in their bid to climb away from the relegation zone.

Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest Probable Playing XIs

Ipswich Town Probable XI: Walton; O’Shea, Diop, Greaves; Ouattara, Florentino, Palacios, Davis; Maeda, Emersonn, Enciso.

Nottingham Forest Probable XI: Sels; Cunha, Diomande, Murillo; Munoz, McAtee, Schlager, N Williams; Gibbs-White, Delap, Ndoye.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPS vs NFO, Premier League: Check Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India
Tags: premier league

RELATED News

ALF vs NAS, Saudi Pro League: Check Al Faisaly vs Al Nassr All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

El Clasico 2026: Barcelona vs Real Madrid All You Need To Know: Check Date, Time, Venue, Squads, Head-To-Head And Live Streaming Details

Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Today? Here Are All Details of Saudi Pro League Al Faisaly vs Al Nassr Match and Check Probable Playing XI

Who is Parvinder Awana? Meet BCCI’s New Chairperson of Junior Selection Committee, Check Profile, Cricketing Career and More

‘Criticising Gambhir Is Favourite Timepass’: Irfan Pathan Slams India Head Coach’s Critics After Ishan Kishan Injury Update | IND vs NZ

LATEST NEWS

‘Yet More Rest Needed’: Amitabh Bachchan Shares New Health Update After Social Media Break

IPS vs NFO, Premier League: Check Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

Watch: Auto Driver Brings Stick, Hits and Drags Woman, Then Physically Confronts Her Over Fare Dispute in Gurugram; Video Goes Viral

Personal Loan EMI Calculator: How To Choose A Repayment Plan Without Straining Your Budget

Yashvi Navratri 3.0 Brings Garba, Culture and Social Service to Surat

Watch Video: Young Lion Falls Into Farmer’s Open Well in Gujarat, Dramatic Rescue Leaves Everyone Watching – What Happened Next?

WATCH: Moving Car Suddenly Goes Up In Flames In Telangana, 6 Occupants Escape Just In Time

‘Criticising Gambhir Is Favourite Timepass’: Irfan Pathan Slams India Head Coach’s Critics After Ishan Kishan Injury Update | IND vs NZ

Sunny Deol’s Suryaa Faces Trouble Before Release: IMA’s Objections, Ban Demand And CBFC’s Response Explained

Unnao Teacher Declared Living Father ‘Dead’ For Job, Placed Forged Docs, Now Suspended – Departmental Probe Ordered

IPS vs NFO, Premier League: Check Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPS vs NFO, Premier League: Check Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPS vs NFO, Premier League: Check Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India
IPS vs NFO, Premier League: Check Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India
IPS vs NFO, Premier League: Check Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India
IPS vs NFO, Premier League: Check Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India
IPS vs NFO, Premier League: Check Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

QUICK LINKS