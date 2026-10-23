IPS vs NFO, Premier League: Check Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

IPS vs NFO, Premier League: Ipswich Town will host Nottingham Forest in an important Premier League fixture at Portman Road on Friday (Oct 23). The hosts are looking to bounce back from their recent defeat to Manchester City, while Forest desperately need a positive result after suffering three consecutive losses. With both sides eager to improve their league positions, here is everything you need to know about the IPS vs NFO clash, including the match schedule, venue, probable playing XIs, television broadcast and live streaming details in India.

Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest Premier League Match Details

Match: Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League

Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League Date: Friday (Oct 23), 2026

Friday (Oct 23), 2026 Venue: Portman Road, Ipswich, England

Portman Road, Ipswich, England Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST (Saturday, Oct 24)

Where to Watch Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest Live on TV in India?

Indian football fans can watch the Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match live on the Star Sports Network. Viewers can check their local television listings for the relevant channel carrying the fixture.

How to Watch Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest Live Streaming in India?

The Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest match will be available for live streaming in India on the JioHotstar app and website. Fans can access the platform to follow the Premier League encounter live, subject to the applicable subscription requirements.

Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest Team News

Ipswich Town have made an encouraging start to life in the Premier League, registering three victories and four defeats in their first seven matches. They have scored 11 goals and conceded 15, collecting nine points to sit 10th in the table. A victory against Forest could temporarily lift them towards sixth place, depending on other results.

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, have endured a difficult beginning to their campaign. With one win, two draws and four defeats, they have accumulated five points and sit 19th in the standings. Their latest setback was a 1-0 home defeat to Arsenal, which extended their losing streak to three matches. Forest will be keen to stop that run and collect valuable points in their bid to climb away from the relegation zone.

Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest Probable Playing XIs

Ipswich Town Probable XI: Walton; O’Shea, Diop, Greaves; Ouattara, Florentino, Palacios, Davis; Maeda, Emersonn, Enciso.

Nottingham Forest Probable XI: Sels; Cunha, Diomande, Murillo; Munoz, McAtee, Schlager, N Williams; Gibbs-White, Delap, Ndoye.