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Home > Sports News > Ipswich Town vs Liverpool FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Premier League 2026-27 Match LIVE in UK, USA And India on TV, Laptop, Tab

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Premier League 2026-27 Match LIVE in UK, USA And India on TV, Laptop, Tab

A wounded Ipswich town will host a struggling Liverpool FC side in the 2026-27 Premier League match on September 5, Saturday at the Portman Road.

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Premier League 2026-27 Match LIVE in UK, USA And India on TV, Laptop, Tab. (Image Credits: Liverpool X/Ipswich Town X)
Ipswich Town vs Liverpool FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Premier League 2026-27 Match LIVE in UK, USA And India on TV, Laptop, Tab. (Image Credits: Liverpool X/Ipswich Town X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Fri 2026-09-04 16:28 IST

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool Live Streaming: A wounded Ipswich town will host a struggling Liverpool FC side in the 2026-27 Premier League match on September 5, Saturday at the Portman Road. While Ipswich have chalked out at least one win in their season thus far, Liverpool, the two-time Premier League champions haven’t even opened their account, but notably, unbeaten and winless in their two outings this season.

Ipswich suffered a brutal thrashing at the hands of the Manchester United at Old Trafford, going down 5-2. Bruno Fernandes struck a hat-trick, while Jacob Greaves put one through his own net to squander a promising start given by Leif Davis, who opened the account at the 29th minute. Bryan Mbeumo netted a goal in the 82nd minute to make it 5-1 for the home side, while Chuba Akpom struck a consolation one for Ipswich Town in the extra time after 90 minutes were done and dusted. However, Gary O’Neil’s side will have some happy memories of having beaten Sunderland 2-1 at home on August 22.

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Meanwhile, Andoni Iraola’s Liverpool will hope to pick up three points for the first time in this season as they visit the newly-promoted Ipswich Town at Portman Road. Liverpool were robbed twice of as many victories by Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest this season. Both games ended in a 2-2 result, leaving them with a couple of points and in the 13th spot in the standings. With 24-year-old winger Bradley Barcola likely to play against Ipswich Town, he could propel them to points on Saturday.

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool FC 2026-27 Premier League Match Details

  • Match: Ipswich Town vs Liverpool FC, 2026-27 Premier League
  • Date: Saturday, September 5, 2026
  • Venue: Portman Road, Ipswich
  • Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST (Saturday, September 5) / 8:00 PM UK Time

Where to Watch Ipswich Town vs Liverpool FC 2026-27 Premier League Match Live on TV in the UK?

The match between the two sides will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event in the UK. The coverage will begin from 7:00 PM itself. Sky Subscribers can stream the game on the Sky Go app and website.

Where to Watch Ipswich Town vs Liverpool FC 2026-27 Premier League Match Live on TV in the USA?

Fans in USA can watch it on the USA Network, while the live streaming shall be available on DirectTV.

Where to Watch Ipswich Town vs Liverpool FC 2026-27 Premier League Match Live on TV in India?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network, while fans can stream it live on Jio Hotstar App and website.

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Ipswich Town vs Liverpool FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Premier League 2026-27 Match LIVE in UK, USA And India on TV, Laptop, Tab
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Ipswich Town vs Liverpool FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Premier League 2026-27 Match LIVE in UK, USA And India on TV, Laptop, Tab
Ipswich Town vs Liverpool FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Premier League 2026-27 Match LIVE in UK, USA And India on TV, Laptop, Tab
Ipswich Town vs Liverpool FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Premier League 2026-27 Match LIVE in UK, USA And India on TV, Laptop, Tab
Ipswich Town vs Liverpool FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Premier League 2026-27 Match LIVE in UK, USA And India on TV, Laptop, Tab

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