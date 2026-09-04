Ipswich Town vs Liverpool Match Prediction: Who Will Win Premier League Clash? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool Match Prediction: Ipswich Town will take on Liverpool in a Premier League clash at Portman Road on Friday (Sep 4). Liverpool will be looking for their first win of the new Premier League campaign after being held to 2-2 draws by Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest in their opening two matches. Ipswich Town, meanwhile, started the season with a 2-1 victory over Sunderland before suffering a 5-2 defeat against Manchester United. Here are all the details including match time, team news, predicted playing XIs and prediction.

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool Premier League Match Details

Match: Ipswich Town vs Liverpool, Premier League 2026/27

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool, Premier League 2026/27 Date: Friday, September 4, 2026

Friday, September 4, 2026 Venue: Portman Road, Ipswich, England

Portman Road, Ipswich, England Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST / 8:00 PM BST

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool Team News

Liverpool are expected to hand Bradley Barcola his debut after the France winger completed a £123 million ($166 million) move from Paris Saint-Germain before Tuesday’s transfer deadline. The new signing will add further attacking quality to a Liverpool side that are still searching for their first Premier League victory of the season after consecutive 2-2 draws against Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest.

Ipswich Town will look to bounce back from their heavy 5-2 defeat against Manchester United at Old Trafford. The hosts opened their campaign with a 2-1 victory over Sunderland at Portman Road and will be hoping to use home advantage to challenge Liverpool. Andoni Iraola’s side will need to improve defensively after conceding five goals in their previous league outing.

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool Predicted Playing XIs

Ipswich Town Predicted XI: Walton; Johnson, O’Shea, Greaves, Davis; Morsy, Phillips; Hutchinson, Chaplin, Clarke; Delap.

Liverpool Predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Barcola; Isak.

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool Match Prediction

Liverpool will enter the contest as favourites despite their winless start to the Premier League campaign. The visitors have shown their attacking quality by scoring four goals in their opening two matches, while the arrival of Bradley Barcola could provide another dimension to their attack. Ipswich Town will be confident after their opening-day victory but their defensive struggles against Manchester United could prove costly against Liverpool. We predict a 3-1 victory for Liverpool, with the visitors expected to finally register their first Premier League win of the season.