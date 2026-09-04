LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Ipswich Town vs Liverpool Match Prediction: Who Will Win Premier League Clash? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool Match Prediction: Who Will Win Premier League Clash? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool Match Prediction: Ipswich Town will take on Liverpool in a Premier League clash at Portman Road on Friday (Sep 4). Liverpool will be looking for their first win of the new Premier League campaign after being held to 2-2 draws by Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest in their opening two matches. Ipswich Town, meanwhile, started the season with a 2-1 victory over Sunderland before suffering a 5-2 defeat against Manchester United. Here are all the details including match time, team news, predicted playing XIs and prediction.

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool Match Prediction: Who Will Win Premier League Clash? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More
Ipswich Town vs Liverpool Match Prediction: Who Will Win Premier League Clash? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Fri 2026-09-04 21:16 IST

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool Match Prediction: Ipswich Town will take on Liverpool in a Premier League clash at Portman Road on Friday (Sep 4). Liverpool will be looking for their first win of the new Premier League campaign after being held to 2-2 draws by Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest in their opening two matches. Ipswich Town, meanwhile, started the season with a 2-1 victory over Sunderland before suffering a 5-2 defeat against Manchester United. Here are all the details including match time, team news, predicted playing XIs and prediction.

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool Premier League Match Details

  • Match: Ipswich Town vs Liverpool, Premier League 2026/27
  • Date: Friday, September 4, 2026
  • Venue: Portman Road, Ipswich, England
  • Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST / 8:00 PM BST

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool Team News

Liverpool are expected to hand Bradley Barcola his debut after the France winger completed a £123 million ($166 million) move from Paris Saint-Germain before Tuesday’s transfer deadline. The new signing will add further attacking quality to a Liverpool side that are still searching for their first Premier League victory of the season after consecutive 2-2 draws against Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest.

You Might Be Interested In

Ipswich Town will look to bounce back from their heavy 5-2 defeat against Manchester United at Old Trafford. The hosts opened their campaign with a 2-1 victory over Sunderland at Portman Road and will be hoping to use home advantage to challenge Liverpool. Andoni Iraola’s side will need to improve defensively after conceding five goals in their previous league outing.

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool Predicted Playing XIs

Ipswich Town Predicted XI: Walton; Johnson, O’Shea, Greaves, Davis; Morsy, Phillips; Hutchinson, Chaplin, Clarke; Delap.

Liverpool Predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Barcola; Isak.

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool Match Prediction

Liverpool will enter the contest as favourites despite their winless start to the Premier League campaign. The visitors have shown their attacking quality by scoring four goals in their opening two matches, while the arrival of Bradley Barcola could provide another dimension to their attack. Ipswich Town will be confident after their opening-day victory but their defensive struggles against Manchester United could prove costly against Liverpool. We predict a 3-1 victory for Liverpool, with the visitors expected to finally register their first Premier League win of the season.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool Match Prediction: Who Will Win Premier League Clash? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More
Tags: premier league

RELATED News

ENG vs PAK: Babar Azam-Led Pakistan Engage In Bizarre Football Game Ahead Of 3rd Test Against England | WATCH VIDEO

Real Betis vs Real Madrid Match Prediction: Will Los Blancos Continue Winning Streak? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

ENG vs PAK: Mike Hesson Breaks Silence On Removal Sarfaraz Ahmed And Umar Gul As Coaches — ‘Weren’t My Decisions’

US Open 2026 Live Streaming: Daniil Medvedev, Carlos Alcaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Ben Shelton In Focus | TV Channel, Match Time

China Masters Badminton 2026 Results: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Progress To Semi-Finals; Kidambi Srikanth Eliminated

LATEST NEWS

Minahil Malik Viral MMS Leak: Viral Video Sparks Buzz, TikTok Star Says ‘This Video Is Fake’. Here’s What We Know

Jhansi Man Has No Money for Ambulance, Sits in Rain for Hours With Wife’s Body as Daughter Cries Beside Her

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool Match Prediction: Who Will Win Premier League Clash? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Delhi Weather: Heavy Rain Causes Waterlogging at Delhi International Airport, Flights Delayed, Passengers Face Chaos

Air India Pilot Terminated After Positive Drug Test: Here’s What Happened on 300-Ft Phuket-Delhi Flight

China Masters Badminton 2026 Results: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Progress To Semi-Finals; Kidambi Srikanth Eliminated

Namrita Malla Viral Leaked Video: What Is the Truth Behind the Bhojpuri Actress’ Viral Video Claims?

IND-W vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Check Date, Time, Squads, When and Where to Watch India vs Pakistan, Live Streaming on TV, Laptop | All You Need to Know

A New Address for Luxury: Kasturi Kundal Launches in Delhi

Monaco Podium Case: FIA Appeal Court Strips Alpine’s Pierre Gasly, Reinstates Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar to Third Place

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool Match Prediction: Who Will Win Premier League Clash? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool Match Prediction: Who Will Win Premier League Clash? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool Match Prediction: Who Will Win Premier League Clash? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More
Ipswich Town vs Liverpool Match Prediction: Who Will Win Premier League Clash? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More
Ipswich Town vs Liverpool Match Prediction: Who Will Win Premier League Clash? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More
Ipswich Town vs Liverpool Match Prediction: Who Will Win Premier League Clash? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

QUICK LINKS