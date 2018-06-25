Iran vs Portugal Live streaming India Time: Portugal will take on Iran on June 25, Monday, at 11:30 pm. Iran vs Portugal Live stream will be available on Sonyliv.com and Sonyliv app while the live TV coverage can be viewed on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3.

Portugal will look to edge past Iran in their 3rd Group B game on Monday to secure a seat in the Round of 16 of FIFA World Cup 2018

Iran vs Portugal Live streaming India Time, IST Time: Portugal will look to edge past Iran in their 3rd Group B game on Monday to secure a seat in the Round of 16 of FIFA World Cup 2018. Even a draw would be enough for Santos’men to glide into the round of 16, while Iran need a desperate win for qualification.

Both sides have faced each other only once. That was back in 2006 when Portugal got the best out of Iran with Cristiano Ronaldo netting the second goal in the 2-0 win. Now, interestingly Ronaldo is the only player on both sides to have played in that game.

If the Iranians can get past Portugal, they will be making history by reaching the Knockout stage of the tournament. Iran has shown themselves to be formidable, playing particularly well in their defence. Had they been a little lucky, Carlos Queiroz’s men could have scored more than the solitary goal they managed against Morocco.

Where and how to watch the online live streaming of Iran vs Portugal match?

Iran vs Portugal live streaming can be done on Sonyliv.com and if you want to watch the game on the go then it can be accessed on Sonyliv app.

When and what time is the Group B’s Iran vs Portugal match?

Iran vs Portugal match will be played on June 25, Monday, at Mordovia Arena and it will start from 11:30 pm India time.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018 Iran vs Portugal match? Which TV channel will have the match live?

The match will be telecast on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3. Sony Ten 2 will televise the match in English commentary while the latter will have it in Hindi language.

What will be the likely lineups?

IR Iran: Ali Beiranvand; Ehsan Haji Safi, Morteza Pouraliganji, Ramin Rezaeian, Majid Hosseini; Saeid Ezatolahi, Vahid Amiri, Omid Ebrahimi, Karim Ansarifard, Mehdi Taremi; Sardar Azmoun

Portugal: Rui Patricio; Pepe, Jose Fonte, Raphael Guerreiro; Cedric Soares, William Carvalho, Joao Moutinho, Bernardo Silva, Joao Mario; Goncalo Guedes, Cristiano Ronaldo

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More