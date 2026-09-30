Irani Cup 2026: Jammu and Kashmir vs Rest of India — Check Match Timings, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

Irani Cup 2026: India’s domestic cricket season officially gets underway as defending Ranji Trophy champions Jammu and Kashmir take on Rest of India in the Irani Cup 2026 at the Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar. The five-day contest will give Jammu and Kashmir an opportunity to continue their impressive run after winning the domestic title last season, while Rest of India will feature a mix of fringe Indian players and emerging talents. Here are all the details, including match timings, venue, squads, TV telecast and live streaming information.

Jammu and Kashmir vs Rest of India Irani Cup 2026 Match Details

Match: Jammu and Kashmir vs Rest of India, Irani Cup 2026

Jammu and Kashmir vs Rest of India, Irani Cup 2026 Date: Thursday, October 1 to Monday, October 5, 2026

Thursday, October 1 to Monday, October 5, 2026 Time: 9:30 PM IST

9:30 PM IST Venue: Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium, Srinagar

Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium, Srinagar Format: Five-day First-Class Match

Where to Watch Jammu and Kashmir vs Rest of India Irani Cup 2026 on TV?

The Jammu and Kashmir vs Rest of India Irani Cup 2026 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network across its HD and SD channels in India.

How to Watch Jammu and Kashmir vs Rest of India Irani Cup 2026 Live Streaming?

Fans can watch the live streaming of the Irani Cup 2026 match between Jammu and Kashmir and Rest of India on JioStar. The match can be streamed on mobile phones, laptops, desktops and Smart TVs through the JioStar app and website.

Is Subscription Needed to Watch Irani Cup 2026 Live?

Yes, fans will need a paid subscription to watch the Jammu and Kashmir vs Rest of India Irani Cup 2026 match live on JioStar.

How to Watch Irani Cup 2026 on Mobile and Smart TV?

Step 1: Download the JioStar app and create a profile using your mobile number.

Download the JioStar app and create a profile using your mobile number. Step 2: Purchase a paid subscription, with plans available for different durations.

Purchase a paid subscription, with plans available for different durations. Step 3: Open the live match section and select the Jammu and Kashmir vs Rest of India Irani Cup 2026 game.

Open the live match section and select the Jammu and Kashmir vs Rest of India Irani Cup 2026 game. Step 4: The match can then be watched on supported mobile devices and Smart TVs.

Can You Watch Jammu and Kashmir vs Rest of India Irani Cup 2026 for Free?

No, fans cannot watch the Irani Cup 2026 match for free on JioStar. A paid subscription is required to stream the game.

Jammu and Kashmir vs Rest of India Team News

Defending Ranji Trophy champions Jammu and Kashmir will be led by Paras Dogra. Auqib Nabi, one of the key members of the team, will miss the Irani Cup clash as he is currently with the Indian team for the ODI series against West Indies. Umran Malik will have an opportunity to make an impact and push his case with the selectors.

Rest of India will be led by Rishabh Pant and have a mix of fringe Indian players and emerging talents. Ayush Doseja and Sanat Sangwan will look to build on their performances from the previous season, while Manav Suthar will lead the spin department. Saransh Jain will also have an opportunity to make an impression.

Irani Cup 2026 Jammu and Kashmir Squad

Jammu and Kashmir: Shubham Khajuria, Shubham Pundir, Paras Dogra (C), Yawer Hassan, Kanhaiya Wadhawan, Abdul Samad, Abid Mushtaq, Umran Malik, Umar Nazir Mir, Qamran Iqbal, Sunil Kumar, Vanshaj Sharma, Lone Nasir Muzaffar, Sahil Lotra, Waseem Bashir, Kawalpreet Singh, Rydham Sharma.

Irani Cup 2026 Rest of India Squad

Rest of India: Smaran Ravichandran, Sarfaraz Khan, Ayush Doseja, Rishabh Pant (C), Sanat Sangwan, Saransh Jain, Shikhar Mohan, Manav Suthar, Mukesh Kumar, Mukesh Choudhary, Aryan Pandey, Anukul Roy, Aryan Juyal, Sudip Kumar Gharami.