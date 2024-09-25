Home
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Live Tv

Irani Cup: Ishan Kishan Included In Rest Of India Squad

Irani Cup: Ishan Kishan Included In Rest Of India Squad

Ishan Kishan has been included in the Rest of India squad for the Irani Cup, which will be played from October 1 to 5 in Lucknow.
Kishan is one of the two wicketkeepers featuring in the squad alongside Dhruv Jurel. However, Jurel’s availability depends on his selection of the playing XI for India’s second Test squad against Bangladesh, beginning on Friday in Kanpur.

Recently, Kishan announced his return to first-class cricket by slamming a counterattacking century for India C against India B on day 1 of the second round of matches in the Duleep Trophy.

The game marked Kishan’s first red-ball match since his Test debut in the Caribbean in July 2023. On his return, Kishan dazzled around the crease and dominated India B’s bowling line-up, featuring Navdeep Saini, Rahul Chahar, and Mukesh Kumar. Left-arm pacer Yash Dayal, who is also a part of the second Test squad, has been picked for the Rest of India squad.

MUST READ | Bangladesh’s Nigar Sultana On T20 World Cup: Want To Begin With A Win

Sarfaraz Khan, who has also been retained in the Team India squad for the 2nd Test, “will be released to represent the Mumbai team subject to him not being involved in the second Test match against Bangladesh,” BCCI said in a statement.

The Rest of India will be led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, with Abhimanyu Easwaran acting as his deputy. It was under Gaikwad’s captaincy that India won the gold medal in the Asian Games 2023.

Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, and Ishan Kishan will provide batting depth. The pace-bowling setup includes established India pacers Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, and Khaleel Ahmed. Manav Suthar and Rahul Chahar form an impressive spin department.

Last year’s Ranji Trophy champion, Mumbai, will be led by Ajinkya Rahane. Prithvi Shaw, Musheer Khan and Shreyas Iyer make up an imposing batting line-up. Shardul Thakur, Tanush Kotia, and Shams Mulani are some of the leading names in Mumbai’s bowling setup.

ALSO READ | How Fast Is Luke McCaffrey? Breaking Down the Washington Commanders WR’s 40-Yard Dash Time

(With inputs from ANI)

Filed under

Cricket Irani Cup ishan kishan

Kuki-Zo Community Call for Precautionary Measures Amid Fears of Fresh Violence in Manipur

China Unveils Major Stimulus to Combat Economic Slowdown: Analysts Call for Additional Fiscal Measures

Shots Fired at Kamala Harris’ Arizona Campaign Office, Police Investigate Second Incident

Harini Amarasuriya Becomes Sri Lanka’s First Female Prime Minister in Over Two Decades

Gwen Stefani About ‘Bouquet’: It’s Not A Country Record

Gwen Stefani About ‘Bouquet’: It’s Not A Country Record

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Collection Day 41: Film Continues To Mint Money

Diddy Wanted Young Princes William And Harry To Join His Parties

Kamal Haasan Completes Shooting For Mani Ratnam’s ‘Thug Life’

Laapataa Ladies Star Pratibha Ranta Spills The Beans On Getting Inspired By Fellow Himachali Kangana Ranaut | NewsX Exclusive

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

