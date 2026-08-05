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Home > Sports News > IRE vs AFG, 1st ODI LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch Ireland vs Afghanistan LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop and More

IRE vs AFG, 1st ODI LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch Ireland vs Afghanistan LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop and More

Ireland will take on Afghanistan in the first ODI of the five-match series at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast, on Wednesday, August 5. The series marks the beginning of both teams' preparations for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 qualification pathway. Here are all the details, including live streaming, squads, probable playing XIs and match timing.

IRE vs AFG, 1st ODI LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch Ireland vs Afghanistan LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop and More
IRE vs AFG, 1st ODI LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch Ireland vs Afghanistan LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop and More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-08-05 14:09 IST

IRE vs AFG, 1st ODI LIVE Streaming: Ireland will take on Afghanistan in the first ODI of the five-match series at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast, on Wednesday, August 5. The series marks the beginning of both teams’ preparations for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 qualification pathway. Ireland head into the contest with confidence after their historic 2-0 T20I series win over India, while Afghanistan begin a new chapter under ODI captain Rahmat Shah and head coach Richard Pybus. With stars like Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Rashid Khan and Rahmanullah Gurbaz set to feature, fans can expect a thrilling contest. Here are all the details, including live streaming, squads, probable playing XIs and match timing.

Ireland vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Match Details

  • Match: Ireland vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI
  • Series: Afghanistan Tour of Ireland 2026
  • Date: Wednesday, August 5, 2026
  • Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast
  • Time: 3:15 PM IST

Where to Watch Ireland vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Live on TV?

Cricket fans in India can watch the Ireland vs Afghanistan 1st ODI live on the Eurosport Network.

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How to Watch Ireland vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Live Streaming?

The live streaming of the Ireland vs Afghanistan 1st ODI will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

Ireland vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Probable Playing XIs

Ireland Probable XI: Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Gavin Hoey, Liam McCarthy, Benjamin Calitz.

Afghanistan Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah (c), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Yamin Ahmadzai, Darwish Rasooli.

Ireland vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Squads

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Benjamin Calitz, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Jai Moondra, Gavin Hoey, Cade Carmichael, Liam McCarthy, Byron McDonough.

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah (c), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Yamin Ahmadzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Nangeyalia Kharoti, Ikram Alikhil.

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IRE vs AFG, 1st ODI LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch Ireland vs Afghanistan LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop and More
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