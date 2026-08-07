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Home > Sports News > IRE vs AFG 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming Details: Check When And Where to Watch Ireland vs Afghanistan Live on Mobile, TV And Laptop

IRE vs AFG 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming Details: Check When And Where to Watch Ireland vs Afghanistan Live on Mobile, TV And Laptop

Ireland will take on Afghanistan in the second ODI of the Afghanistan tour of Ireland 2026 at the Bready Cricket Club, Bready, Northern Ireland, on Friday, August 7. The opening ODI was washed out without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain, making this contest crucial as both teams look to gain the upper hand in the series. Here are all the details, including live streaming, squads, probable playing XIs and match timing.

IRE vs AFG, 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch Ireland vs Afghanistan LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop and More
IRE vs AFG, 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch Ireland vs Afghanistan LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop and More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Last updated: Fri 2026-08-07 14:24 IST

Ireland vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming: Ireland will take on Afghanistan in the second ODI of the Afghanistan tour of Ireland 2026 at the Bready Cricket Club, Bready, Northern Ireland, on Friday, August 7. The opening ODI was washed out without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain, making this contest crucial as both teams look to gain the upper hand in the series. Ireland will hope to capitalize on home conditions, while Afghanistan will aim to continue their impressive record against the hosts. Here are all the details, including live streaming, squads, probable playing XIs and match timing.

Ireland vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Match Details

  • Match: Ireland vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI
  • Series: Afghanistan Tour of Ireland 2026
  • Date: Friday, August 7, 2026
  • Venue: Bready Cricket Club, Bready, Northern Ireland
  • Time: 3:15 PM IST

Where to Watch Ireland vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Live on TV?

The Ireland vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI is not expected to be televised on any TV channel in India.

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How to Watch Ireland vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Ireland vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI on the FanCode app and website.

Ireland vs Afghanistan Probable Playing XIs

Ireland Probable XI: Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, Benjamin Calitz, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Gavin Hoey, Liam McCarthy.

Afghanistan Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah (c), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Yamin Ahmadzai, Nangeyalia Kharoti.

Ireland vs Afghanistan Squads

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Benjamin Calitz, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Jai Moondra, Gavin Hoey, Cade Carmichael, Liam McCarthy, Byron McDonough.

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah (c), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Yamin Ahmadzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ikram Alikhil, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Nangeyalia Kharoti.

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IRE vs AFG 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming Details: Check When And Where to Watch Ireland vs Afghanistan Live on Mobile, TV And Laptop
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IRE vs AFG 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming Details: Check When And Where to Watch Ireland vs Afghanistan Live on Mobile, TV And Laptop

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IRE vs AFG 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming Details: Check When And Where to Watch Ireland vs Afghanistan Live on Mobile, TV And Laptop
IRE vs AFG 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming Details: Check When And Where to Watch Ireland vs Afghanistan Live on Mobile, TV And Laptop
IRE vs AFG 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming Details: Check When And Where to Watch Ireland vs Afghanistan Live on Mobile, TV And Laptop
IRE vs AFG 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming Details: Check When And Where to Watch Ireland vs Afghanistan Live on Mobile, TV And Laptop

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