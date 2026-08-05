IRE vs AFG: Why Ireland Must Play In 2027 ODI World Cup Qualifiers After Rain Washes Out 1st ODI? Explained

IRE vs AFG, 1st ODI: The washed out first ODI between Ireland and Afghanistan at the Bready Cricket Club at Magheramanson, Brady on August 5, Wednesday has spelt bad news for the former. With the fixture getting abandoned without even the taking toss taking place and a ball being bowled, Ireland are no longer eligible for a direct entry in the 2027 World Cup and will need to play in the qualifiers. But why has a washout fixture caused this? Here’s all you need to know.

IRE vs AFG, 1st ODI: Why will Ireland need to play in the qualifiers after a washed out series-opener?

With the Irishmen currently ranked 12 in the ICC ODI standings, needed to whitewash Afghanistan 5-0 and required the West Indies to lose two games against India before the cut-off date of September 30, 2026. In that case, they would have leapfrogged Zimbabwe, West Indies and Bangladesh in the ODI rankings to secure a direct qualification to the marquee 50-overs event next year. Instead, Ireland will now have to play in the 10-team Qualifier, with the winner gaining direct qualification to the main group of the World Cup. The sides finishing second, third and fourth in the Qualifier must go through the first round of the World Cup, now called the Super Series. The top team from that will be the final side in the 12-team group stage.

The ten-team qualifiers also include the two bottom-ranked Full Members in the ODI rankings as of September 2026 apart from top four sides from the CWC League 2 and the top four teams from a World Cup Qualifier Playoff. The bottom four teams from CWC League 2 alongside four teams from the Challenge League will make up the playoffs. The ICC is yet to determine the format but the top four sides from this eight-team playoffs will progress to the World Cup qualifiers.

IRE vs AFG, 1st ODI: When did Ireland last play in a 50-over World Cup edition?

Meanwhile, Ireland last played in the 50-over World Cup in 2015. They had featured in the qualifiers ahead of the 2023 edition but were knocked out in the Super Six stage of the Qualifiers.

The Irishmen have produced some stunning results in 50-over World Cups, notably defeating sides like Pakistan in 2007, England in 2011 and the West Indies in 2015.