Ireland vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Match Prediction: Who Will Win IRE vs AFG Clash After Rain-Hit Series Opener?

Ireland vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Prediction: Ireland go head-to-head with Afghanistan in their second ODI game of the five fixtures at the Bready Cricket Club, Northern Ireland, next Thursday. Due to unrelenting rain, the first ODI between the two teams was cancelled even before the start of the game, and both teams are still tied at 0-0 in the series.

Since the second ODI between both countries, apart from securing precious ICC ODI ranking points, the battle for momentum will also be another deciding factor. Afghanistan will want to extend their reign in form while Ireland can rely on home conditions to give them one up on their opponents.

IRE vs AFG 2nd ODI: Match Details

Match: Ireland vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI

Venue: Bready Cricket Club, Northern Ireland

Date: August 7, 2026

Time: 10:45 AM Local Time / 3:15 PM IST

IRE vs AFG 2nd ODI: Ireland Team Preview

Ireland will go into the series with a group that has a combination of experienced players and young players making their debut. Paul Stirling continues to be Ireland’s batting pillar. Behind him, three players – Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker – are the batting trio to be reckoned with by opposition teams.

The Irish attack will depend on Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy and Craig Young to get the wickets early in the games. The Bready track is a place where fast bowlers have an advantage, and this could be Ireland’s advantage if they make full use of the new ball. A big plus for the Irish side is the return to the ODI format of a number of top players who will give the team a lot more experience depth than they have had in recent times.

IRE vs AFG 2nd ODI: Afghanistan Team Preview

Afghanistan are coming in as the strong favourite in the match because of their ODI history and more exposure to the 50-over game than England. The leader Rahmat Shah would be supported by the batsmen namely Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi and Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Without a doubt, their main asset is their bowling department. The Afghanistan team has a set of bowlers which are equally potent in every match condition and they will exploit the Bready wicket for the fast bowlers first, and then the spinners may take over in the middle of the game. The opponents have been good against the emerging nations consistently, and they believe that the rain-interrupted first game did not affect their series and now they have a chance.

Ireland vs Afghanistan Key Players to Watch

Ireland

Paul Stirling

Harry Tector

Mark Adair

Lorcan Tucker

Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Rahmat Shah

Ibrahim Zadran

Hashmatullah Shahidi

IRE vs AFG 2nd ODI Prediction

Although the hosts Ireland have the advantage of playing at home, Afghanistan have probably the stronger and far more cohesive team in the ODI format. They also have the better-balanced attack, and their batters come from different positions to give better depth. Their bowlers are good at taking wickets during early, middle and late stages of the game.

If Ireland’s quick bowlers get the pitch to help them swing the ball and if their batters can get the scoring going at a decent rate, they will definitely put up a hard contest, and the difference in runs will be kept at a minimum. Besides, in ODI, Afghanistan have been quite regular at the highest stage, and it will also be an added advantage that they have been the most experienced teams with an overall international record against a good chunk of this Irish squad.

Ireland vs Afghanistan Prediction: Afghanistan to win the 2nd ODI and take a 1-0 lead

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