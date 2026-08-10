Ireland vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IRE vs AFG 3rd ODI Live in India, Match Time And More

Ireland vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: Ireland and Afghanistan meet again in the third ODI of the series, with the latter having taken the lead in the previous game. With the first match being washed out, Afghanistan won the second ODI by 92 runs in another rain-curtailed clash. With that win, the Asian side guaranteed its qualification for the ODI World Cup 2027 while effectively putting the West Indies into the qualifiers. Meanwhile, Ireland, with the failure to win either of the first two games, would have to play qualifiers to make it into the quadrennial ICC event.
Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI Live Streaming
When will the Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI take place?
The Ireland vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI is going to take place on Monday, 10th August 2026.
When will the Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI start?
The Ireland vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI will start at 10:45 AM in Ireland (3:15 P.M. IST) in Belfast, Ireland on Monday, 10th August.
Where will the Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI be played?
The Ireland vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI will be played at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast, in Ireland.
Where to watch the Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI in India?
The Ireland vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website.
Ireland Team Last Five Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Competition
|Venue
|Result
|Aug 7, 2026
|Afghanistan
|Afghanistan tour of Ireland
|Bready, Ireland
|Lost by 92 runs (DLS)
|Aug 5, 2026
|Afghanistan
|Afghanistan tour of Ireland
|Bready, Ireland
|No Result
|May 25, 2026
|West Indies
|West Indies tour of Ireland
|Dublin, Ireland
|Lost by 197 runs (DLS)
|May 23, 2026
|West Indies
|West Indies tour of Ireland
|Dublin, Ireland
|No Result
|May 21, 2026
|West Indies
|West Indies tour of Ireland
|Dublin, Ireland
|Won by 124 runs
Afghanistan Team Last Five Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Competition
|Venue
|Result
|Aug 7, 2026
|Ireland
|Afghanistan tour of Ireland
|Bready, Ireland
|Won by 92 runs (DLS)
|Aug 5, 2026
|Ireland
|Afghanistan tour of Ireland
|Bready, Ireland
|No Result
|Jun 20, 2026
|India
|Afghanistan tour of India
|Chennai, India
|Lost by 9 wickets
|Jun 17, 2026
|India
|Afghanistan tour of India
|Lucknow, India
|Lost by 170 runs
|Jun 20, 2026
|India
|Afghanistan tour of India
|Dharamsala, India
|Lost by 7 wickets
Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI Squads
Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling (C), Andrew Balbirnie, Cade Carmichael, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Benjamin Calitz, Mark Adair, Gavin Hoey, Jai Moondra, Byron McDonough, Liam McCarthy, Andy McBrine, George Dockrell
Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmat Shah (C), Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Yamin Ahmadzai, Ikram Alikhil, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Nangeyalia Kharoti
Also Read: PM Narendra Modi Praises Lovlina Borgohain for Objecting to Distorted India Map at Commonwealth Games 2026
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