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Home > Sports News > Ireland vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch IRE vs AFG 5th ODI Live in India, UK and Other Countries

Ireland vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch IRE vs AFG 5th ODI Live in India, UK and Other Countries

Afghanistan will take on Ireland in the fifth and final ODI of the five-match series at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Saturday, August 15, 2026. Afghanistan lead the series 3-0 after three completed matches, with the opening ODI washed out without a ball being bowled. The visitors will now look to complete a 4-0 series victory, while Ireland will aim to finish the series on a winning note.

Ireland vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch IRE vs AFG 5th ODI Live in India, UK and Other Countries
Ireland vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch IRE vs AFG 5th ODI Live in India, UK and Other Countries

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-08-15 14:29 IST

Ireland vs Afghanistan 5th ODI 2026 LIVE Streaming: Afghanistan will take on Ireland in the fifth and final ODI of the five-match series at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Saturday, August 15, 2026. Afghanistan lead the series 3-0 after three completed matches, with the opening ODI washed out without a ball being bowled. The visitors will now look to complete a 4-0 series victory, while Ireland will aim to finish the series on a winning note.

Afghanistan produced another dominant performance in the fourth ODI, with Sediqullah Atal and Ibrahim Zadran scoring spectacular centuries to help their side secure a 42-run victory. Ireland will look to experienced batters Andy Balbirnie, Curtis Campher and captain Paul Stirling to lead their response in the final match.

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Ireland vs Afghanistan 5th ODI 2026: Match Details

Tournament: Afghanistan Tour of Ireland 2026 (5th ODI)
Teams: Ireland vs Afghanistan
Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast
Date: Saturday, August 15, 2026
Start Time: 3:15 PM IST, 10:45 AM Local Time

Ireland vs Afghanistan 5th ODI LIVE Streaming: Where To Watch The Match Live

How to watch the Ireland vs Afghanistan 5th ODI live in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the fifth ODI live exclusively on the FanCode app and website. There will be no television broadcast available in India.

Where to watch the Ireland vs Afghanistan 5th ODI live in Ireland and the United Kingdom?

Fans across Ireland and the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Free Sports TV, while live streaming will be available through the Free Sports Player App.

Where to watch the Ireland vs Afghanistan 5th ODI live in Afghanistan?

Viewers in Afghanistan can catch the live action on RTA Sports.

Where to watch the Ireland vs Afghanistan 5th ODI live in North America?

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch the match live on Willow TV.

Where to watch the Ireland vs Afghanistan 5th ODI live in the United Arab Emirates?

Fans in the UAE can watch the match live through Etisalat eLife.

Ireland vs Afghanistan 5th ODI Full Squads

Ireland Squad

Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (Captain), Cade Carmichael, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (Wicketkeeper), Curtis Campher, Benjamin Calitz, Mark Adair, Gavin Hoey, Liam McCarthy, Byron McDonough, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine and Jai Moondra.

Afghanistan Squad

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah (Captain), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Yamin Ahmadzai, AM Ghazanfar, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Nangeyalia Kharoti and Ikram Alikhil.

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Ireland vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch IRE vs AFG 5th ODI Live in India, UK and Other Countries
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Ireland vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch IRE vs AFG 5th ODI Live in India, UK and Other Countries
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Ireland vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch IRE vs AFG 5th ODI Live in India, UK and Other Countries
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