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Home > Sports News > Ireland vs Afghanistan ODI Series 2026: Full Schedule, Squads, Match Dates, Live Streaming & Broadcast Details And More

Ireland vs Afghanistan ODI Series 2026: Full Schedule, Squads, Match Dates, Live Streaming & Broadcast Details And More

The Ireland vs Afghanistan ODI Series 2026 begins on August 5 with five matches across Bready and Belfast. Featuring stars Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Paul Stirling and Harry Tector, the series serves as crucial preparation for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027 qualification cycle.

Ireland vs Afghanistan five-match ODI Series will kick off on the 5th of August. Image Credit: X
Ireland vs Afghanistan five-match ODI Series will kick off on the 5th of August. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Last updated: Tue 2026-08-04 16:42 IST

Ireland vs Afghanistan: Ireland and Afghanistan are facing each other in a series of five ODI matches beginning on August 5, 2026. The five-match series is an essential part of the training of both sides, preparing for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 qualification cycle. All five games will take place in Ireland, with Bready and Belfast hosting the matches.

The home side, Ireland, will be hoping to take advantage of the playing conditions on their home grounds, and Afghanistan will have an experienced core in Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and their new captain Rahmat Shah.

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Ireland vs Afghanistan ODI Series 2026 Schedule

Match Date Venue Time (IST)
1st ODI August 5, 2026 Bready Cricket Club Ground, Bready 15:15
2nd ODI August 7, 2026 Bready Cricket Club Ground, Bready 15:15
3rd ODI August 10, 2026 Stormont Cricket Ground, Belfast 15:15
4th ODI August 12, 2026 Stormont Cricket Ground, Belfast 15:15
5th ODI August 14, 2026 Stormont Cricket Ground, Belfast 15:15

Ireland vs Afghanistan Team News

Ireland have announced a 14-member squad for the opening three ODIs of the series. Experienced captain Paul Stirling returns to the setup, while Jai Moondra has earned his maiden international call-up amid injury concerns within the squad. The selectors will announce the squad for the final two ODIs at a later stage.

Afghanistan have named a strong squad led by Rahmat Shah. The visitors will once again depend on stars such as Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi.

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling (C), Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Benjamin Calitz, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Jai Moondra, Gavin Hoey, Cade Carmichael, Liam McCarthy, Byron McDonough

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah (C), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Yamin Ahmadzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Nangeyalia Kharoti, Ikram Alikhil

Where to Watch Ireland vs Afghanistan ODI Series 2026 Live in India?

Fans in India can watch the Ireland vs Afghanistan ODI series through live streaming on FanCode. No television broadcaster has been officially confirmed for India as of now.

Where to Watch Ireland vs Afghanistan ODI Series 2026 Live in Afghanistan?

Cricket fans in Afghanistan can follow the series through the Radio Television Afghanistan channel. 

Where to Watch Ireland vs Afghanistan ODI Series 2026 Live in Ireland?

Viewers in Ireland can watch the matches through the Free Sports TV channel on their TV sets. The five matches can be streamed live on the Free Sports Player app.

Also Read: From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, 5 Indian Batters With Most Runs in ODIs

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Ireland vs Afghanistan ODI Series 2026: Full Schedule, Squads, Match Dates, Live Streaming & Broadcast Details And More
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Ireland vs Afghanistan ODI Series 2026: Full Schedule, Squads, Match Dates, Live Streaming & Broadcast Details And More
Ireland vs Afghanistan ODI Series 2026: Full Schedule, Squads, Match Dates, Live Streaming & Broadcast Details And More
Ireland vs Afghanistan ODI Series 2026: Full Schedule, Squads, Match Dates, Live Streaming & Broadcast Details And More
Ireland vs Afghanistan ODI Series 2026: Full Schedule, Squads, Match Dates, Live Streaming & Broadcast Details And More

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