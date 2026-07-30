Is Albie Morkel Stephen Fleming’s Successor? CSK Legend Named Head Coach of Chennai Super Kings’ Sister Franchise

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Albie Morkel could be appointed as the new coach of the franchise after Stephen Fleming’s exit following Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Having been appointed as the coach of the Joburg Super Kings, a sister franchise of the Chennai Super Kings, Morkel could be the frontrunner for the role ahead of IPL 2027.

Will Albie Morkel be appointed as the coach of the Chennai Super Kings?

The 45-year-old had played an integral part in the Yellow Army’s two IPL title victories in 2010 and 2011. The Proteas all-rounder had also featured for the Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS). As far as coaching roles go, it will be Morkel’s first stint as the head coach of any team and served as the T20 specialist consultant for the South African national team and assistant coach for Namibia previously. Announcing Morkel as the head coach of the Joburg Super Kings, the statement on X said:

“OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT Joburg Super Kings announce the appointment of Albie Morkel as the team’s Head Coach. A valued member of the Super Kings family, Albie brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the team’s culture. We look forward to this exciting new chapter under his leadership. Welcome, Coach!”

OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Joburg Super Kings announce the appointment of Albie Morkel as the team’s Head Coach. A valued member of the Super Kings family, Albie brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the team’s culture. We look forward to this exciting new chapter… pic.twitter.com/ROlguhrArA — Joburg Super Kings (@JSKSA20) July 30, 2026







The former South African cricketer hadn’t been linked to the role previously but could well come into contention.

What next for Stephen Fleming after stepping down as Chennai Super Kings’ coach?

Meanwhile, Fleming has already landed the role of England’s Test head coach, replacing Brendon McCullum. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed the 53-year-old’s appointment on July 30, Thursday.

With Ben Stokes also retiring from international cricket in a highly surprising move after the Nottingham Test against New Zealand, Joe Root has returned as Test captain. Fleming’s first assignment will be the tour of South Africa later this year, while Root begins his tenure next month with a three-Test series at home.