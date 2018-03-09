Arsene Wenger is more known for his extremely shrewd eye for talent than his tactical acumen and that raises the indispensable question: Was he right in letting Alexis Sanchez go? By the look of his current run of games and kind of performances he has delivered for the Old Trafford outfit so far, it appears rightly so. Since making his move, he has played 8 games for Manchester United and has managed to score just a single goal.

It was the summer of 2017 and Alexis Sanchez was locking horns with Arsenal board to get a big upgrade on his weekly wages, possibly his last big contract, but the north London outfit denied him the privilege. Manchester City was vying for his signature but the colossal demand of the Chilean warded off that interest. It was in January transfer window of 2018 that Manchester United emerged as the front-runners to secure the former Barcelona hitman and desperate to add more firepower to his attacking lineup, Jose Mourinho ultimately signed him in a player exchange deal.

Now Arsene Wenger is more known for his extremely shrewd eye for talent than his tactical acumen and that raises the indispensable question: Was he right in letting Alexis Sanchez go? By the look of his current run of games and kind of performances he has delivered for the Old Trafford outfit so far, it appears rightly so. Since making his move, he has played 8 games for Manchester United and has managed to score just a single goal.

ALSO READ: Arsene Wenger has to go even if Arsenal triumphs in Europa League

The 29-year-old was not new to Premier League when he made the switch and he has been provided all the creative freedom at Manchester United to turn the games around like he did at Arsenal, but that hasn’t been the case. During his transfer, the Chilean was exchanged with United outcast Henrikh Mkhitaryan without any money involved. The transfermarkt.co.uk rates Alexis Sanchez at 63 million pounds while the Armenian is valued at 31 million pounds, almost half of Alexis’ market value.

On another hand, Mkhitaryan has been a revelation for Arsene Wenger’s men ever since his arrival raking in 4 assists and a goal in 7 appearances. He was phenomenal in Arsenal’s crucial away win at AC Milan in Europa League and looks seemingly more comfortable with the Arsenal squad after every game.

Whether it was Jose Mourinho, who landed a potential 100-million-pound footballer without paying a single dime or was it Arsene Wenger, who got a gem of a footballer in exchange for a possible free agent? It’s out there for everybody to see. All eyes will be on Alexis Sanchez when Manchester United hosts Liverpool to play a Premier League match on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Premier League: Romelu Lukaku is Mourinho’s ‘sergeant’ at Manchester United

ALSO READ: Europa League roundup: Arsenal conquers AC Milan at home; Dortmund lose out to minnows

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App