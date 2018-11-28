Arsene Wenger, who parted ways with Arsenal after a glorious 22-year reign, asserted that he doesn't want to talk about his future but he would be lying if he said that he doesn't have dreams.

Arsene Wenger on Wednesday reiterated that it will be unfair of him to not impart the footballing experience to younger players which he has accumulated over the years. He hinted he might be open to coaching again but did not reveal which country he will coach in. The legendary Frenchman’s comments have come amid speculation linking him to the hot seat of Bayern Munich, which has endured a torrid campaign this year.

Wenger, who parted ways with Arsenal after a glorious 22-year reign, asserted that he doesn’t want to talk about his future but he would be lying if he said that he doesn’t have dreams. He added that he can coach young people as he still has the physical strength and because of the vast experience he has. The former Gunners coach said that not sharing what he has learned with other makes life a bit less interesting.

“I miss the pitch, of course. What I miss is what’s around it. Over the last 20 years, the time you spend on communication has become much more important. The staffing has become huge and a lot of energy is used up in what is not really your passion, but we are always ready to pay the price to be able to play for this hour-and-a-half on the pitch,” stressed the man who led Arsenal during the famous Invincibles season.

Speaking of the Invincibles, Wenger also heaped praise on his two former proteges – Patrick Vieira and Thierry Henry – on their new coaching roles. The French coach said that it’s a pleasure to see them where they are today and that they are people who will pass on what they have learned in their careers and they will influence the lives of the players who are with them.

It has been nearly 6 months since Arsene Wenger quit the Arsenal job and he has been linked to a host of clubs ever since. Reportedly, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have shown strong interest in recruiting him but the Frenchman remains coy over his future and apparently taking his time before making the final decision.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More