Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  HOME»
  Sports»
  Is Australia Losing To India In Champions Trophy The Reason Behind Steve Smith's Retirement From ODIs?

Is Australia Losing To India In Champions Trophy The Reason Behind Steve Smith’s Retirement From ODIs?

Cricket Australia confirmed in a statement that he will continue playing in Test and T20 International formats but has stepped away from ODIs.

Is Australia Losing To India In Champions Trophy The Reason Behind Steve Smith’s Retirement From ODIs?


Australian cricketer Steve Smith has officially retired from One Day Internationals (ODIs) following Australia’s ICC Champions Trophy semi-final loss to India in Dubai on Tuesday.

Smith informed his teammates about his decision immediately after the match. Cricket Australia later confirmed in a statement that he will continue playing in Test and T20 International formats but has stepped away from ODIs.

A Remarkable ODI Career

Making his ODI debut in 2010 against the West Indies as a leg-spinning all-rounder, Smith evolved into one of Australia’s most dependable batsmen. Across 170 ODI matches, he amassed 5,800 runs at an average of 43.28, including 12 centuries and 35 half-centuries. Additionally, he contributed with 28 wickets at an average of 34.67.

Smith played a key role in Australia’s ICC World Cup victories in 2015 and 2023. He was appointed ODI captain in 2015 and, in his final match, he led the side in the absence of Pat Cummins on an interim basis.

Throughout his career, Smith received numerous accolades, including:

Australian Men’s ODI Player of the Year in 2015 and 2021.

Named in the ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year in 2015.

His contributions to Australian cricket have cemented his legacy as one of the greats in the ODI format.

