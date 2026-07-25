Is Ben Stokes Returning to England’s 2027 World Cup Squad? Fans Speculate After he Skips The Hundred For One-Day Cup

While Ben Stokes looked largely off-colour with the bat in the Test series against New Zealand before eventually announcing his international retirement, the ex-England all-rounder has been shining in the ongoing One-day Cup. Having smacked 181 runs in two innings with two unbeaten knocks instead of playing in The Hundred 2026 where he could’ve made money, fans are speculating a reversal in retirement to play in the 2027 World Cup.

Is Ben Stokes reversing retirement to play in the 2027 World Cup?

With scores of 108* and 73*, the seam-bowling all-rounder is yet to be dismissed in the ongoing One-Day Cup. The Durham all-rounder has also notched these scores while striking at 104.02. The match against Derbyshire saw Stokes smash an unbeaten 108 to take Durham to the required target of 257 with five balls to spare. With Durham batting first against Sussex in the next match, the veteran smacked five sixes in his 51-ball 73 to lift their side to a match-winning total of 352/5 in 50 overs. But there is no confirmation or statement from Stokes about reversing his retirement or wanting to play ODI cricket for England. The star cricketer was asked whether or not he will return for the Ashes series at home next year but he ruled out. In one of the retirement statements, he said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

“I’ll never begrudge any moment where I’ve captained the team and walked the team out. It’s simply the greatest honour you could ever put on your shoulders as a player. But there’s another side to it all which people don’t see, people don’t understand. Only people close to those people [captains] can really see it … it does drain you, it does affect you in a negative way. It’s literally been four-and-a-half years where I’ve loved every single moment … but some moments have been harder than others. The whole Lord’s Test, I guess, brought back some negative feelings about where I was in my career. I feel like I’d been pretty good throughout my career at overcoming on-field disappointment, off-field disappointment. And then the emotional side of things, since Australia. The way I said it to my wife was I don’t actually think I have any more fight left in me to get over this, to be honest.”

Ben Stokes has a different kind of fakiri in him. He is skipping The Hundred, where he could earn good money, to play the domestic One-Day Cup instead. Is he planning to make a comeback for the 2027 World Cup? pic.twitter.com/Q2jIMEql8j — Faiz Fazel (@theFaizFazel) July 24, 2026







Odds on Stokes making an 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 comeback for the 2027 ODI World Cup? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/fcr3uGchxr — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) July 25, 2026







He is skipping The Hundred, where he could earn good money, to play the domestic One-Day Cup instead. Is he planning to make a comeback for the 2027 World Cup? pic.twitter.com/ZGt74a1Cyc — Umairrr (@everythingisfkn) July 24, 2026







Has Ben Stokes reversed his retirement call before?

The England legend had indeed reversed his retirement from ODI cricket leading up to the 2023 World Cup in India, a year after bidding goodbye to the format.

Despite finishing with 304 runs in six matches at 50.66 alongside a hundred and two fifties, England, who happened to be the defending champions, were knocked out in the group stage.