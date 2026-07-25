LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Is Ben Stokes Returning to England’s 2027 World Cup Squad? Fans Speculate After he Skips The Hundred For One-Day Cup

Is Ben Stokes Returning to England’s 2027 World Cup Squad? Fans Speculate After he Skips The Hundred For One-Day Cup

While Ben Stokes looked largely off-colour with the bat in the Test series against New Zealand before eventually announcing his international retirement, the ex-England all-rounder has been shining in the ongoing One-day Cup.

Is Ben Stokes Returning to England's 2027 World Cup Squad? Fans Speculate After he Skips The Hundred For One-Day Cup. (Image Credits: X)
Is Ben Stokes Returning to England's 2027 World Cup Squad? Fans Speculate After he Skips The Hundred For One-Day Cup. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-07-25 20:38 IST

While Ben Stokes looked largely off-colour with the bat in the Test series against New Zealand before eventually announcing his international retirement, the ex-England all-rounder has been shining in the ongoing One-day Cup. Having smacked 181 runs in two innings with two unbeaten knocks instead of playing in The Hundred 2026 where he could’ve made money, fans are speculating a reversal in retirement to play in the 2027 World Cup.

Is Ben Stokes reversing retirement to play in the 2027 World Cup?

With scores of 108* and 73*, the seam-bowling all-rounder is yet to be dismissed in the ongoing One-Day Cup. The Durham all-rounder has also notched these scores while striking at 104.02. The match against Derbyshire saw Stokes smash an unbeaten 108 to take Durham to the required target of 257 with five balls to spare. With Durham batting first against Sussex in the next match, the veteran smacked five sixes in his 51-ball 73 to lift their side to a match-winning total of 352/5 in 50 overs. But there is no confirmation or statement from Stokes about reversing his retirement or wanting to play ODI cricket for England. The star cricketer was asked whether or not he will return for the Ashes series at home next year but he ruled out. In one of the retirement statements, he said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

You Might Be Interested In

I’ll never begrudge any moment where I’ve captained the team and walked the team out. It’s simply the greatest honour you could ever put on your shoulders as a player. But there’s another side to it all which people don’t see, people don’t understand. Only people close to those people [captains] can really see it … it does drain you, it does affect you in a negative way. It’s literally been four-and-a-half years where I’ve loved every single moment … but some moments have been harder than others. The whole Lord’s Test, I guess, brought back some negative feelings about where I was in my career. I feel like I’d been pretty good throughout my career at overcoming on-field disappointment, off-field disappointment. And then the emotional side of things, since Australia. The way I said it to my wife was I don’t actually think I have any more fight left in me to get over this, to be honest.”







Has Ben Stokes reversed his retirement call before?

The England legend had indeed reversed his retirement from ODI cricket leading up to the 2023 World Cup in India, a year after bidding goodbye to the format.

Despite finishing with 304 runs in six matches at 50.66 alongside a hundred and two fifties, England, who happened to be the defending champions, were knocked out in the group stage.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Is Ben Stokes Returning to England’s 2027 World Cup Squad? Fans Speculate After he Skips The Hundred For One-Day Cup
Tags: 2027 World Cupben stokesEngland National Cricket Team

RELATED News

WI vs PAK, 1st Test, Tarouba Weather Update: When Will Play Resume On Day 1 Between West Indies And Pakistan?

Virat Kohli’s Car Collection: From Range Rover Vogue to Audi R8 LMX, Check Indian Legend’s Luxurious Collection

Arsenal Backed To Pursue Vinicius Jr In Potential Blockbuster Transfer From Real Madrid: Report

IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I Match Highlights: Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma Star as India Seal Series With Dominant 90-Run Win Over Zimbabwe

Durand Cup 2026: Sahal Abdul Samad On Target As Mohun Bagan Edge East Bengal 1-0 In Season’s First Kolkata Derby

LATEST NEWS

Fresh Off Her National Award Win, Is Yami Gautam The New Face of Kahaani 3?

Who Is Pralhad Joshi? The New Education Minister Following Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation

Who Is Karim Khan? ICC Chief Prosecutor Removed Over Misconduct Allegations

Durand Cup 2026: Sahal Abdul Samad On Target As Mohun Bagan Edge East Bengal 1-0 In Season’s First Kolkata Derby

Is Ben Stokes Returning to England’s 2027 World Cup Squad? Fans Speculate After he Skips The Hundred For One-Day Cup

Will Katrina Kaif Replace Deepika Padukone In Prabhas’ Spirit? Here’s What Reports Claim

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Net Worth 2026: IPL Salary, Income, Cars, Property, Brand Endorsements And More

Who Is IPS Shailja Das? The Officer Behind The Viral ‘Maintain Restraint’ Message During Patna Student Protests

Prince Yadav Injury Update: Why Did India Pacer Leave The Field During IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I? Will He Return?

Shubh Labh 1.0 Summit Strengthens India’s Sustainability Startup Ecosystem with 30+ Selections

Is Ben Stokes Returning to England’s 2027 World Cup Squad? Fans Speculate After he Skips The Hundred For One-Day Cup

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Ben Stokes Returning to England’s 2027 World Cup Squad? Fans Speculate After he Skips The Hundred For One-Day Cup

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Ben Stokes Returning to England’s 2027 World Cup Squad? Fans Speculate After he Skips The Hundred For One-Day Cup
Is Ben Stokes Returning to England’s 2027 World Cup Squad? Fans Speculate After he Skips The Hundred For One-Day Cup
Is Ben Stokes Returning to England’s 2027 World Cup Squad? Fans Speculate After he Skips The Hundred For One-Day Cup
Is Ben Stokes Returning to England’s 2027 World Cup Squad? Fans Speculate After he Skips The Hundred For One-Day Cup

QUICK LINKS