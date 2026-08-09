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Home > Sports News > Is Carlos Alcaraz Dating Russian Supermodel Irina Shayk? Check Truth Behind Viral Image

Is Carlos Alcaraz Dating Russian Supermodel Irina Shayk? Check Truth Behind Viral Image

With Spanish Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz gearing up for his comeback, an AI image of the youngster with Russian Supermodel Irina Shayk has been going viral on social media.

Is Carlos Alcaraz Dating Russian Supermodel Irina Shayk? Check Truth Behind Viral Image. (Image Credits: X)
Is Carlos Alcaraz Dating Russian Supermodel Irina Shayk? Check Truth Behind Viral Image. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: NewsX Sports Desk
Last updated: Sun 2026-08-09 20:34 IST

With Spanish Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz gearing up for his comeback, an AI image of the youngster with Russian Supermodel Irina Shayk has been going viral on social media. With that, dating rumours between Alcaraz and Shayk have been going viral. What is the truth behind the viral image?

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Is Carlos Alcaraz dating Irina Shayk? Here’s the truth behind the viral image?

The image that has been going viral on the social media platform of X is an AI image and that the Instagram accounts of both personalities doesn’t have the same picture. For the unversed, Shayk had previously dated football legend Cristiano Ronaldo and Hollywood stalwart Bradley Cooper. The 40-year-old had reportedly met in 2009 and got engaged in 2011. However, their relationship ended in 2015. That same year Shayk began dating Cooper and their daughter Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper was born on March 21, 2017. The couple reportedly split up in 2019.



Will Carlos Alcaraz play in US Open 2026?

Having missed more than four months of professional Tennis, including Grand Slam events like Roland Garros and Wimbledon due to a wrist injury, the youngster remains in serious doubt for US Open 2026 too. Alcaraz was likely to return to action during the Cincinnati Open but has likely not recovered fully from the wrist injury as the organisers advised recently.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion has been sidelined from professional Tennis since withdrawing himself from the Barcelona Open second round in April. As it stands, the Winston-Salem Open that gets underway on August 23 would likely be his final chance if he is to get some matches under his belt but the Spainard is yet to confirm his participation for the ATP 250 event.

The 23-year-old secured last year’s Cincinnati title after world number one Jannik Sinner retired from the final. He then carried this momentum to Flushing Meadows, where he claimed his second U.S. Open crown, following his initial triumph in 2022. Alcaraz commenced the season by winning the Australian Open, becoming the youngest man to achieve a career Grand Slam. In Alcaraz’s absence, Sinner successfully defended his Wimbledon title, increasing his major tally to five. The U.S. Open is set to commence on August 30.

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Is Carlos Alcaraz Dating Russian Supermodel Irina Shayk? Check Truth Behind Viral Image
Tags: Carlos Alcarazirina shaykus openUS Open 2026

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Is Carlos Alcaraz Dating Russian Supermodel Irina Shayk? Check Truth Behind Viral Image
Is Carlos Alcaraz Dating Russian Supermodel Irina Shayk? Check Truth Behind Viral Image
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