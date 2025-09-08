LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Is Carlos Alcaraz Single? US Open 2025 Sparks New Rumours On His Relationship Status

Is Carlos Alcaraz Single? US Open 2025 Sparks New Rumours On His Relationship Status

The 22 year old Spanish tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz won the US open final against Jannik Sinner with his personal life mostly being private. He has no official romantic relationship, but was briefly associated in 2022 with Maria Gonzalez Gimenez, a relationship never officially confirmed.

(Image Credit: US Open via X)
(Image Credit: US Open via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: September 8, 2025 12:28:26 IST

The 22 year old Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz won the US Open 2025 against 22 year old Jannik Sinner who has won the Roland Garros and Sinner the Wimbledon trophy. Alcaraz maintains his personal life very secretive though his fame on the court is on the rise.

Who is Carlos Alcaraz’s Girlfriend?

At present he is not publicly associated with anybody romantically. The only previous relationship he has been involved in was reported to date Maria Gonzalez Gimenez in 2022 on the speculation of photos at their local Spanish tennis club that caused Newsweek and Tennis Tonic to label her as his girlfriend. No news of a continuation of a relationship has come since, though. Alcaraz, in a rare confession in an interview with the Sunday Times in 2024, confessed, No, I am single. I am looking for someone. It may be challenging as a tennis player to find the right person since you are travelling everywhere. 

Was Carlos Alcaraz’s Girlfriend in US Open Cup 2025?

Wimbledon was rocked with rumours that he was dating another tennis star Emma Raducanu who was spotted in the stands. Shortly, though, Raducanu shot down the rumor, explaining that they are just friends. She told the press they have known each other years and have been close enough and said, ‘I am so happy that the Internet is having a good time and we have given entertainment to all’. She said, ‘we go a long way. I believe that we became more familiar with one another in 2021.’ Simply put, Carlos Alcaraz is unmarried and has not uttered a word publicly regarding the seeking of a partner to keep up with his nomadic tennis life. His history with Maria Gonzalez Gimenez cannot be confirmed other than by guessing at photos, and although there is fan gossip claiming he is involved with Emma Raducanu, both athletes have confirmed they are only platonic.

Also Read: ‘Seeing You More Than My Family’, Quips Carlos Alcaraz, After Winning US Open 2025 Against Jannik Sinner

Tags: Carlos AlcarazCarlos Alcaraz GirlfriendCarlos Alcaraz relationshipUS Open CupUS Open Cup 2025

RELATED News

‘Seeing You More Than My Family’, Quips Carlos Alcaraz, After Winning US Open 2025 Against Jannik Sinner
India vs Singapore Hockey Women Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs Singapore Live Telecast On Tv And Online
Former Indian Cricketer Hints At ‘Favoritism’ Behind Shreyas Iyer’s Exclusion From Asia Cup 2025
Carlos Alcaraz Creates History At 22 With His Versatility, Joins Tennis Royalty
Is Donald Trump A Jannik Sinner Fan? US President Making Faces After Carlos Alcaraz Winning US Open 2025 Leaves Internet In Splits

LATEST NEWS

8th Pay Commission Alert: DA Hike Could Be Your Festive Gift!
"Fight between Constitution believers and ideology bad for country's political, social fabric": SP MP Rajeev Rai on VP elections
Why Did BLACKPINK’s Lisa Skip The 2025 VMAs? The White Lotus Star And Rosé Become Only K-Pop Artists To Win VMA This Year
Hamas ready to negotiate ceasefire terms after Trump's 'last warning': Report
Real Life Panchayat In Delhi? Rekha Gupta’s Husband Spotted Attending A Government Meeting But Here’s What The Rules Say
Is Carlos Alcaraz Single? US Open 2025 Sparks New Rumours On His Relationship Status
Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Munawar Faruqui Returns, Roasts Contestants ‘My Uncle Had Scooter, Did No Work’
Punjab: BSF organises medical camp in flood-hit area of Fazilka district
Donald Trump Caught Chewing Blue Pill At US Open, Experts Reveal Possible Medication Behind Viral Photo
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf expels CM Gulbar Khan, 11 other lawmakers over party defiance
Is Carlos Alcaraz Single? US Open 2025 Sparks New Rumours On His Relationship Status

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Carlos Alcaraz Single? US Open 2025 Sparks New Rumours On His Relationship Status

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Carlos Alcaraz Single? US Open 2025 Sparks New Rumours On His Relationship Status
Is Carlos Alcaraz Single? US Open 2025 Sparks New Rumours On His Relationship Status
Is Carlos Alcaraz Single? US Open 2025 Sparks New Rumours On His Relationship Status
Is Carlos Alcaraz Single? US Open 2025 Sparks New Rumours On His Relationship Status

QUICK LINKS