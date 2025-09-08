Is Carlos Alcaraz Single? US Open 2025 Sparks New Rumours On His Relationship Status

The 22 year old Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz won the US Open 2025 against 22 year old Jannik Sinner who has won the Roland Garros and Sinner the Wimbledon trophy. Alcaraz maintains his personal life very secretive though his fame on the court is on the rise.

Who is Carlos Alcaraz’s Girlfriend?

At present he is not publicly associated with anybody romantically. The only previous relationship he has been involved in was reported to date Maria Gonzalez Gimenez in 2022 on the speculation of photos at their local Spanish tennis club that caused Newsweek and Tennis Tonic to label her as his girlfriend. No news of a continuation of a relationship has come since, though. Alcaraz, in a rare confession in an interview with the Sunday Times in 2024, confessed, No, I am single. I am looking for someone. It may be challenging as a tennis player to find the right person since you are travelling everywhere.

Was Carlos Alcaraz’s Girlfriend in US Open Cup 2025?

Wimbledon was rocked with rumours that he was dating another tennis star Emma Raducanu who was spotted in the stands. Shortly, though, Raducanu shot down the rumor, explaining that they are just friends. She told the press they have known each other years and have been close enough and said, ‘I am so happy that the Internet is having a good time and we have given entertainment to all’. She said, ‘we go a long way. I believe that we became more familiar with one another in 2021.’ Simply put, Carlos Alcaraz is unmarried and has not uttered a word publicly regarding the seeking of a partner to keep up with his nomadic tennis life. His history with Maria Gonzalez Gimenez cannot be confirmed other than by guessing at photos, and although there is fan gossip claiming he is involved with Emma Raducanu, both athletes have confirmed they are only platonic.

Also Read: ‘Seeing You More Than My Family’, Quips Carlos Alcaraz, After Winning US Open 2025 Against Jannik Sinner