Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 5, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Is Cristiano Ronaldo Building The World’s Most Luxurious Investment Portfolio?

Is Cristiano Ronaldo Building The World’s Most Luxurious Investment Portfolio?

In addition to personal properties, Ronaldo co-owns a range of hotels under the Pestana CR7 brand, with locations in Funchal, Lisbon, Madrid, Marrakech, and New York. His full real estate portfolio is estimated to be worth around $80 million.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo Building The World’s Most Luxurious Investment Portfolio?

Cristiano Ronaldo


Cristiano Ronaldo, the highest-paid athlete in the world, is renowned not just for his on-field brilliance but also for his off-field taste for luxury and high-value assets. With a yearly wage of $260 million excluding goal bonuses and sponsorships Ronaldo has built a stunning portfolio of real estate, supercars, watches, and aircraft that showcases his eye for value and exclusivity.

Real Estate Portfolio Worth $80 Million

Currently based in Saudi Arabia while playing for Al Nassr, Ronaldo resides in a $240,000-a-month suite at the Four Seasons Hotel inside Riyadh’s iconic Kingdom Tower. But that’s just a glimpse of his real estate empire.

Ronaldo’s global property portfolio includes luxury residences in Madeira, Madrid, Turin, Cascais, Marbella, Lisbon, Cheshire, and a high-profile apartment in Trump Tower, New York, valued at $18.5 million. He’s also invested in a lavish mega-mansion on Dubai’s exclusive ‘Billionaires Island.’

In addition to personal properties, Ronaldo co-owns a range of hotels under the Pestana CR7 brand, with locations in Funchal, Lisbon, Madrid, Marrakech, and New York. His full real estate portfolio is estimated to be worth around $80 million.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Timepieces That Tell More Than Time

Ronaldo’s wrist game is equally extravagant. Among his collection is a dazzling diamond-studded watch worth $780,000 a symbol of his flair for combining luxury with precision.

Supercar Collection: A Garage of Dreams

Ronaldo’s supercar collection is as iconic as his football career. Among his most prized possessions is the ultra-rare $12 million Bugatti La Voiture Noire, one of only nine in the world. He also owns a $10 million Bugatti Centodieci, a $3 million Chiron, and a $2 million Veyron.

Other show-stopping rides include a $1.5 million McLaren Senna, a $2.5 million Ferrari Daytona SP3, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a Ferrari F12, and a Bentley Flying Spur. While he was once outbid by Lionel Messi for a $36 million Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti, Ronaldo’s garage remains one of the most enviable in the world.

To match his jet-setting lifestyle, Ronaldo owns a $75 million private jet, perfect for international travel and family holidays. His collection also includes high-end leisure toys like jet skis and snowmobiles, underlining his passion for adventure.

ALSO READ: Will MS Dhoni Lead CSK Again vs DC? Fans Await Big Call

Filed under

cristiano ronaldo Luxurious Investment

newsx

Nan’s Coffin Drops, Body Rolls Out Mid-Funeral in Mexico
Al-Nassr emerged victorio

Al-Nassr Stuns Al-Hilal 3-1 In Riyadh Derby As Ronaldo Scores Twice
newsx

‘Hands Off!’ Protest Erupts Nationwide: Everything You Need to Know About the Massive Anti-Trump Demonstrations
Legendary filmmaker John

Keith David And Kurt Russell Come Together After 40 Years To Celebrate John Carpenter
Cristiano Ronaldo, the hi

Is Cristiano Ronaldo Building The World’s Most Luxurious Investment Portfolio?
All India Majlis-e-Itteha

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Moves SC Challenging Waqf Amendment Bill
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Nan’s Coffin Drops, Body Rolls Out Mid-Funeral in Mexico

Nan’s Coffin Drops, Body Rolls Out Mid-Funeral in Mexico

Al-Nassr Stuns Al-Hilal 3-1 In Riyadh Derby As Ronaldo Scores Twice

Al-Nassr Stuns Al-Hilal 3-1 In Riyadh Derby As Ronaldo Scores Twice

‘Hands Off!’ Protest Erupts Nationwide: Everything You Need to Know About the Massive Anti-Trump Demonstrations

‘Hands Off!’ Protest Erupts Nationwide: Everything You Need to Know About the Massive Anti-Trump Demonstrations

Keith David And Kurt Russell Come Together After 40 Years To Celebrate John Carpenter

Keith David And Kurt Russell Come Together After 40 Years To Celebrate John Carpenter

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Moves SC Challenging Waqf Amendment Bill

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Moves SC Challenging Waqf Amendment Bill

Entertainment

Who Is Russell Brand? British Comedian Charged With Multiple Sex Offences

Who Is Russell Brand? British Comedian Charged With Multiple Sex Offences

Vani Rani Tamil Serial Actor Ravikumar Menon Dies In Chennai; Leaves Behind A Rich Legacy In Film And TV

Vani Rani Tamil Serial Actor Ravikumar Menon Dies In Chennai; Leaves Behind A Rich Legacy

Dhanush’s ‘Idli Kadai’ Gets New Release Date: Set For October 1 Theatrical Premiere

Dhanush’s ‘Idli Kadai’ Gets New Release Date: Set For October 1 Theatrical Premiere

Test Movie X Review: Fans Praise Performances But Slam Plot – Here’s What Viewers Are Saying

Test Movie X Review: Fans Praise Performances But Slam Plot – Here’s What Viewers Are

ED Raids Empuraan Producer Gokulam Gopalan’s Chennai Office Amid Controversy Over Film’s Gujarat Riots Depiction

ED Raids Empuraan Producer Gokulam Gopalan’s Chennai Office Amid Controversy Over Film’s Gujarat Riots Depiction

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture