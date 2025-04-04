Is Cristiano Ronaldo Building The World’s Most Luxurious Investment Portfolio?

In addition to personal properties, Ronaldo co-owns a range of hotels under the Pestana CR7 brand, with locations in Funchal, Lisbon, Madrid, Marrakech, and New York. His full real estate portfolio is estimated to be worth around $80 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the highest-paid athlete in the world, is renowned not just for his on-field brilliance but also for his off-field taste for luxury and high-value assets. With a yearly wage of $260 million excluding goal bonuses and sponsorships Ronaldo has built a stunning portfolio of real estate, supercars, watches, and aircraft that showcases his eye for value and exclusivity.

Real Estate Portfolio Worth $80 Million

Currently based in Saudi Arabia while playing for Al Nassr, Ronaldo resides in a $240,000-a-month suite at the Four Seasons Hotel inside Riyadh’s iconic Kingdom Tower. But that’s just a glimpse of his real estate empire.

Ronaldo’s global property portfolio includes luxury residences in Madeira, Madrid, Turin, Cascais, Marbella, Lisbon, Cheshire, and a high-profile apartment in Trump Tower, New York, valued at $18.5 million. He’s also invested in a lavish mega-mansion on Dubai’s exclusive ‘Billionaires Island.’

In addition to personal properties, Ronaldo co-owns a range of hotels under the Pestana CR7 brand, with locations in Funchal, Lisbon, Madrid, Marrakech, and New York. His full real estate portfolio is estimated to be worth around $80 million.

Timepieces That Tell More Than Time

Ronaldo’s wrist game is equally extravagant. Among his collection is a dazzling diamond-studded watch worth $780,000 a symbol of his flair for combining luxury with precision.

Supercar Collection: A Garage of Dreams

Ronaldo’s supercar collection is as iconic as his football career. Among his most prized possessions is the ultra-rare $12 million Bugatti La Voiture Noire, one of only nine in the world. He also owns a $10 million Bugatti Centodieci, a $3 million Chiron, and a $2 million Veyron.

Other show-stopping rides include a $1.5 million McLaren Senna, a $2.5 million Ferrari Daytona SP3, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a Ferrari F12, and a Bentley Flying Spur. While he was once outbid by Lionel Messi for a $36 million Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti, Ronaldo’s garage remains one of the most enviable in the world.

To match his jet-setting lifestyle, Ronaldo owns a $75 million private jet, perfect for international travel and family holidays. His collection also includes high-end leisure toys like jet skis and snowmobiles, underlining his passion for adventure.

