Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing in Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League Clash? Check Latest Update Here

Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing in Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League Clash? Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to feature for defending champions Al-Nassr when they take on domestic rivals Al-Ittihad in an eagerly anticipated Saudi Pro League clash. The Portuguese forward remains fit and has spearheaded his side’s impressive start to the 2026-27 campaign. Here are all the latest updates on Ronaldo’s availability and Al-Nassr’s team news ahead of the big clash.

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League Match Details

Match: Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2026/27

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2026/27 Date: Saturday, September 5, 2026

Saturday, September 5, 2026 Venue: King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Against Al-Ittihad?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Al-Nassr’s Saudi Pro League clash against Al-Ittihad. The Portuguese forward has no reported injury or suspension concerns and has been involved in his team’s league campaign so far. Ronaldo is expected to lead the Al-Nassr attack alongside Sadio Mane as the defending champions look to maintain their perfect start.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Form and Fitness

Ronaldo has continued to perform at a high level despite approaching his 42nd birthday. He has scored two goals in his first three Saudi Pro League appearances of the new season, finding the net against Al-Riyadh and Al-Taawoun. His early-season goals have also kept him on course in his pursuit of 1,000 official career goals.

Al-Nassr have won all three of their opening league matches against Al-Riyadh, Al-Ettifaq and Al-Taawoun. Ronaldo’s availability will provide Luis Castro’s side with a major attacking boost as they look to continue their title defence.

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr Team News

Al-Nassr head into the contest with a perfect record from their opening three league matches and will be aiming to maintain their position near the top of the Saudi Pro League table. Ronaldo is expected to retain his place in the starting lineup, with Sadio Mane likely to support him in attack.

Al-Ittihad have made a mixed start to the campaign, recording two victories and two draws from their opening four matches. The hosts will be hoping to use home advantage to challenge the reigning champions and end Al-Nassr’s unbeaten start.

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr Head-to-Head

Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr share one of the biggest rivalries in Saudi Arabian football. The two sides have faced each other 102 times previously, with Al-Nassr holding the historical advantage. The Knights of Najd also won their previous meeting 2-0 and will be confident of another positive result with Ronaldo leading the attack.