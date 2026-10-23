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Home > Sports News > Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Today? Here Are All Details of Saudi Pro League Al Faisaly vs Al Nassr Match and Check Probable Playing XI

Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Today? Here Are All Details of Saudi Pro League Al Faisaly vs Al Nassr Match and Check Probable Playing XI

Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Today?: Al-Nassr will face Al-Faisaly in a Saudi Pro League fixture on Friday (Oct 23), with Cristiano Ronaldo expected to lead the visitors' attack. Al-Faisaly will look to build on their recent improvement and extend their unbeaten run to three matches when the teams meet at Al Majma'ah Sport City. Al-Nassr, meanwhile, are aiming to maintain their title challenge, sitting third in the standings and just three points behind leaders Al-Qadsiah. Ronaldo and his teammates will be keen to continue their strong run of form. Here is everything you need to know about the match, Ronaldo's availability and the probable playing XIs.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Today? Here Are All Details of Saudi Pro League Al Faisaly vs Al Nassr Match and Check Probable Playing XI
Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Today? Here Are All Details of Saudi Pro League Al Faisaly vs Al Nassr Match and Check Probable Playing XI

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Fri 2026-10-23 17:22 IST

Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Today?: Al-Nassr will face Al-Faisaly in a Saudi Pro League fixture on Friday (Oct 23), with Cristiano Ronaldo expected to lead the visitors’ attack. Al-Faisaly will look to build on their recent improvement and extend their unbeaten run to three matches when the teams meet at Al Majma’ah Sport City. Al-Nassr, meanwhile, are aiming to maintain their title challenge, sitting third in the standings and just three points behind leaders Al-Qadsiah. Ronaldo and his teammates will be keen to continue their strong run of form. Here is everything you need to know about the match, Ronaldo’s availability and the probable playing XIs.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Today Against Al-Faisaly?

Cristiano Ronaldo is included in Al-Nassr’s probable starting lineup for their Saudi Pro League clash against Al-Faisaly on Friday (Oct 23). The Portuguese forward is expected to partner Joao Felix in attack as Al-Nassr look to secure three points. However, the final team selection will be confirmed closer to kick-off, and his participation should be considered probable rather than officially confirmed until the starting lineup is announced.

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Al-Faisaly vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League Match Details

  • Match: Al-Faisaly vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League
  • Date: Friday (Oct 23), 2026
  • Venue: Al Majma’ah Sport City
  • Al-Faisaly’s Position: 15th, with seven points from nine matches
  • Al-Nassr’s Position: Third, three points behind league leaders Al-Qadsiah

Al-Faisaly vs Al-Nassr Team News

Defensively, Al-Faisaly have conceded 17 goals and have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last three meetings with Al-Nassr. Nevertheless, their previous home encounters offer some encouragement, as they defeated their opponents 2-1 in 2021 and recorded a 3-2 victory in 2020.

Al-Nassr have made a positive start to their title defence, winning seven of their first nine league games and losing just once. They are unbeaten in their last four matches, with three wins and one draw. The visitors have also conceded only seven goals, sharing the league’s best defensive record with Al-Hilal, and have kept clean sheets in each of their last two outings. With the race for the top spot closely contested, another victory would strengthen their position in the standings.

Al-Faisaly vs Al-Nassr Probable Playing XIs

Al-Faisaly Probable XI: Pacheco; Barnawi, Bin Subayt, Seck, Al-Shanqiti; Flavio, Girotto, Seoane; Al Bishi, Mendy, Al-Mogren.

Al-Nassr Probable XI: Bento; Yahya, Martinez, Al-Amri, Boushal; Mane, Angelo, Al-Khaibari, Costa; Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix.

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Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Today? Here Are All Details of Saudi Pro League Al Faisaly vs Al Nassr Match and Check Probable Playing XI
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Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Today? Here Are All Details of Saudi Pro League Al Faisaly vs Al Nassr Match and Check Probable Playing XI

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Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Today? Here Are All Details of Saudi Pro League Al Faisaly vs Al Nassr Match and Check Probable Playing XI
Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Today? Here Are All Details of Saudi Pro League Al Faisaly vs Al Nassr Match and Check Probable Playing XI
Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Today? Here Are All Details of Saudi Pro League Al Faisaly vs Al Nassr Match and Check Probable Playing XI
Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Today? Here Are All Details of Saudi Pro League Al Faisaly vs Al Nassr Match and Check Probable Playing XI
Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Today? Here Are All Details of Saudi Pro League Al Faisaly vs Al Nassr Match and Check Probable Playing XI

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